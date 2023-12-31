5 best Apple Arcade games released in 2023

Apple Arcade is a well-known gaming subscription service developed by Apple Incorporation for iOS, Apple TV, and MacOS. Launched on September 19, 2019, it features many applications and over 300 games that users can access with a premium account (no ads and free in-game purchases). This service rivals Google Play Pass and has released several titles over the whole year. Due to such a vast portfolio of applications, Apple users have been in debate regarding the best Apple Arcade games of 2023.

To that end, this article will list the most beloved and popular releases in Apple Arcade that have impressed users in 2023.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Football Manager 2024 (Touch), 007 Cypher, and three other best game releases on Apple Arcade in 2023

1) Summon Quest

Summon Quest is a summoning-based role-playing game (RPG) developed by Topia Studios in collaboration with Team17 USA. Released on April 21, 2023, this action title features an open-world environment where the playable character faces off against various creatures of hell.

You can collect boosters, items, gold, and equipment by defeating the monsters on the map that are used to upgrade your characters. You can summon a more powerful character to replace your existing protagonist.

Additionally, the developer regularly adds new events and quests daily and weekly. Completing these missions can grant you lucrative rewards that can help you buy skins and upgrade heroes.

2) Cypher 007

Cypher 007 is an action-adventure strategy video game (SVG) developed by Pixelbite Game in collaboration with Tilting Point. Released on September 5, 2023, this title is based on the world of James Bond and espionage. It features an open-world environment where the protagonist (James Bond) is designated specific objectives and missions that you must complete to progress to the next level.

Additionally, the title gives you the freedom to be creative regarding killing off security guards and lets you use your methods for bypassing security cameras, bodyguards, and alarms.

3) Football Manager 2024 (Touch)

Football Manager 2024 is a football managerial simulator game developed by Sports Interactive in collaboration with Sega. Released on November 6, 2023, this title features realistic management and financial duties that a manager must look after to sustain the growth of a football club. The Touch version of the simulator is exclusively for Apple Arcade.

Additionally, you can create history with clubs by winning several trophies that you can see on the simulator’s history page. You can check out the best clubs to manage in Football Manager 2024 to start your journey swiftly.

4) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Splintered Fate

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) Splintered Fate is an action-adventure video game (AVG) developed by Artist Arcade and published by Block Zero Capital Management for Apple devices. Released on May 4, 2023, this game is inspired by the movie and comic franchise of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. It features all the popular characters like Raphael, Donatello, Leonardo, and others.

The characters have special skills that you can use to fight against hordes of monsters. The story is divided into chapters featuring fan-favorite locations and comic villain bosses, and players can unlock new skills and characters upon completing the chapters.

Additionally, you can make a team of four to battle against the villains in the storyline campaign. You can invite your friends to join the team and use different characters based on their abilities.

5) Riptide GP: Renegade+

Riptide GP: Renegade+ is Vector Unit’s flagship title, allowing players to control futuristic hydro jets in water moto racing. Released on February 10, 2023, it features stunning visuals, an enjoyable soundtrack, and unique racing mechanics. Besides, the racing locations feature immersive drones, buildings, and tracks for an exciting user experience.

This Apple Arcade exclusive game also offers several modes that allow you to compete in offline and online races. The career mode lets you explore the world of Riptide GP with thrilling campaign races.

That concludes our foray into the five best games released in Apple Arcade in 2023. For more similar content, follow Sportskeeda.