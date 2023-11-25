Top 5 mobile games inspired by movies (2023)

Mobile games have become an integral section of the gaming community, gaining popularity throughout the app stores of Android and iOS devices. Comic books, TV shows, anime series, novels, and more inspire several mobile games. Various film studios have opted to release mobile game versions of their well-known movie titles, largely satisfying the fanbase and generating further hype.

In these games, players can play as their favorite movie characters and venture into the fictional world in the palm of their hand. They can fight the famous villains and relive the stories that had made them fans. Although plenty of movie-inspired games exist, few provide an enjoyable experience.

In light of that, this article lists the top five games inspired by movies you should play in 2023.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective, and the ranking reflects the writer's opinions.

Jurassic Park: The Game and four other top movie-inspired mobile games to play in 2023

5) Despicable Me: Minion Rush

The Minions from the Despicable Me series are some of the most loved fictional characters globally, and this game allows the players to control them in this endless running game (similar to Subway Surfers and Temple Run).

You have to run, jump, roll, and dodge obstacles to collect bananas (points) to set a score. This mobile game has several attractive locations and events, making it an enjoyable experience for fans.

4) Pirates of the Caribbean: Tides of War

Pirates of the Caribbean is a well-known movie franchise, and has a loyal fanbase. This title, Tides of War, is a mobile game based on strategic simulation set in the fictional world of the pirates.

Developed by Joycity, it offers an endless adventure in the Caribbean seas, with naval warfare, pirate recruitment, and fleet building. During battles, ships like the Black Pearl and the Flying Dutchman can be utilized as iconic vessels.

Additionally, it features various game modes and epic quests inspired by the movie's story plots and characters. It is available on both Android and iOS.

3) Jurassic World: The Game

Jurassic World: The Game is a strategy-based mobile game inspired by the 2015 movie, Jurassic World. Developed by Lydia, this title features building a theme park to hatch, collect, and evolve dinosaurs. It has over 150 dinosaurs from the movie that you can keep in your theme park. Players can even make a team of dinosaurs and play against others in PvP battles.

Additionally, this mobile game features story campaigns, missions, and card packs that provide rare species.

2) Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes is a role-playing game (RPG) based on the famous Star Wars franchise. Developed by Electronic Arts, this title features fan-favorite characters from every era of the movie series. It allows gamers to create a squad of characters, including Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, and many others, to use in battles.

You can upgrade the character abilities, collect legendary heroes, and battle with iconic ships. Additionally, game modes like PvP battles, raids, Guild wars, and Galactic challenges make it an enjoyable gaming experience.

1) Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is a role-playing game (RPG) inspired by the Harry Potter movies and book series. Developed by Jam City, this game allows players to create their wizard or witch characters in a fictional world of magic. You can learn magic spells, make potions, and choose your favorite Hogwarts House.

It allows the players to make choices that affect the storyline. Additionally, you can date characters, take on quests with classmates, invoke personal Patronus charms, and befriend monsters.

That concludes our list of the top five mobile games based on movies you should try.