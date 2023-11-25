Super Mario RPG Remake: How to unlock Big Yoshi

The Big Yoshi is one of the more important NPCs you will get to encounter in Super Mario RPG Remake, and it will sell you key items in exchange for Yoshi Cookies. However, before you meet the NPC, you first need to unlock it by completing a few tasks.

The Big Yoshi is not an NPC that is tied to the RPG’s narrative, which is why it’s very easy to miss out on unlocking it. You will need to make your way to Yo’ster Isle and then hatch the Big Yoshi out of an egg to make it an NPC who will sell you items.

Today’s Super Mario RPG guide will go over how you can unlock and interact with Big Yoshi in the new Nintendo remake.

How to unlock Big Yoshi in Super Mario RPG Remake

To unlock the Big Yoshi in Super Mario RPG Remake, here are a few things that you need to do:

Make your way to Yo’ster Isle by traveling through the Pipe Vault and going to the region that is between Moleville and Rose Town. Jump into the middle pipe, and you will find the egg of the Big Yoshi between two houses near the Yoshi Race tracks.

You will need to hack the egg by completing two objectives: the first will be to defeat Bundt and Rasberry, and the next one will be to beat Boshi in the Yoshi Race.

Once the egg hatches, a baby Yoshi will come out of the egg, which will later grow into Big Yoshi. However, to help it grow, you need to feed the baby 20 Yoshi Cookies. Once you have done that, leave the area and come back to the island to see that the Yoshi is now all grown up.

Now interact with big Yoshi, and you will see the items for sale in return for more Yoshi cookies.

All Big Yoshi items in Super Mario RPG Remake

Once you have unlocked Big Yoshi, you will be able to purchase the following items from it:

Frog Coin

Yoshi-Ade

Energizer

Bracer

Red Essence

You will need Yoshi Cookies in exchange for the items, and the best way to get these cookies will be to participate in and win Yoshi Races.