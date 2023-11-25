Super Mario RPG Remake: How to reach Star Hill

Some players seem to be having trouble reaching Star Hill in Super Mario RPG Remake. While the game’s objectives aren’t too complicated, there are certain missions that many in the community are struggling with.

It’s easy to get stuck in Marrymore and not find the way that will lead you to Star Hill. It’s one of the main areas of the narrative, and you will not be able to further the story until you actually manage to get there.

To get to Star Hill, you will need to locate Frog Sage. Only after interacting with him and giving him a Cricket Pie will you be able to unlock the new area.

Today’s Super Mario RPG guide goes over how you can make your way to Star Hill in the remake.

How to reach Star Hill in Super Mario RPG Remake

Expand Tweet

To make your way to Star Hill in Super Mario RPG Remake, you should follow these steps:

The first thing you will need to do is to defeat Croco. Once you have overcome the encounter, you will obtain a Rare Frog Coin.

Once you have gotten your hands on the item, head to the Item Shop located in Mushroom Kingdom.

Here, interact with the NPC and trade the Rare Frog Coin for Cricket Pie. This is the key resource that you will need to get to Star Hill in the RPG.

Once you have the Pie, locate Frog Sage in Tadpole Pond. He will take the Cricket Pie off your hands and automatically unlock Star Hill for you in Super Mario RPG Remake.

However, that is not the only reward that you get. Giving him the Pie as the Frog Sage will also let you keep a Froggie Stick, which is one of the best weapons in the game for Mallow.

After unlocking Star Hill in the Remake, you will be able to go about completing the rest of the narrative that the story has to offer.