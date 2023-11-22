Super Mario RPG Remake: All Dr. Topper Quiz questions and answers

You will eventually encounter Dr. Topper in Super Mario RPG Remake as you make your way through the various puzzles in Bowser’s Keep. He is located behind the fifth puzzle door and is considered by many in the community to be one of the most challenging encounters in Super Mario RPG Remake.

Dr. Topper, also known as the Quiz Master in Super Mario RPG, will ask you a set of 12 random questions, which you must answer correctly within a very short window.

The block that Mario will be standing on will progressively move up with every correct answer. However, you will go down by two blocks if you keep answering them incorrectly.

The Quiz Master has a total of 42 questions and riddles in his repertoire, and he will ask 12 of them in no particular order or sequence.

Today’s Super Mario RPG guide will go over every single question that the Quiz Master is capable of asking and their correct answers.

All Dr. Topper Quiz questions and their correct answers in Super Mario RPG Remake

Expand Tweet

Here are the questions that Dr. Topper can ask you in Super Mario RPG Remake:

1) Mario, Mallow, and Peach’s triple move is called what?

Healing Rainbow.

2) Who is the leader of the Axem Rangers?

Red.

3) How many underlings does Croco have?

Three.

4) What’s the name of Jagger’s sensei?

Jinx.

5) Booster is what generation?

7th.

6) How long have the couple inside the chapel been waiting for their wedding?

Thirty minutes.

7) How many legs does Wiggler have?

Six.

8) How much… does a female beetle sell for?

One coin.

9) In the Moleville Blues, it’s said that the moles are covered in what?

Soil.

10) Johnny loves WHICH beverage?

Currant Juice.

11) Speardovich is what?

A boss.

12) The boy at the inn in the Mushroom Kingdom was playing with…What?

Game Boy.

13) The boy getting his picture taken at Marrymore can’t wait till which season?

Skiing.

14) The man getting his picture taken at Marrymore hates what?

Getting his picture taken.

15) What color are the curtains in Mario’s house?

Blue.

16) What color is the end of Dodo’s beak?

Red.

17) What did Carroboscis used to be?

A carrot.

18) What do Culex, Jinx, and Goomhilde have in common?

They live in Monstro Town.

19) What does Belome really like to turn people into?

Scarecrows.

20) What does Birdo come out of?

An eggshell.

21) What does the Red Essence do?

Gives you strength.

22) What is Cinder Toad in charge of at the middle counter?

The inn.

23) What is Raini’s husband’s name?

Raz

24) What is the fourth option on the Menu Screen?

Items.

25) What technique does Bowser learn at level 15?

Crusher.

26) What was Mallow asked to get for the Frog Sage?

Cricket pie.

27) What was Peach doing when she was kidnapped by Bowser?

She was looking at flowers.

28) What words do Beetos use when they sing?

La dee dah.

29) What’s the chef’s name at Marrymore?

Torte.

30) What’s the first monster you see in the Pipe Vault?

Lava Bubble.

31) What’s the full name of the boss at the Sunken Ship?

Jonathan Jones.

32) What’s the name of the boss at the Sunken Ship?

Johnny.

33) What’s the password in the Sunken Ship?

Pearls.

34) Where was the first Star Piece found?

The Mushroom Kingdom.

35) Where was the third Star Piece found?

Moleville.

36) Which enemy is only found in the Sunken Ship?

Reacher.

37) Which monster does not appear in Booster Tower?

Terrapin.

38) Who helped you up the cliff at Land’s End?

Paratroopas.

39) Who is the famous composer at Tadpole Pond?

Toadofsky.

40) Who is the ultimate enemy in this adventure?

Smithy.

41) Who is the famous sculptor in Nimbus Land?

Garro.

42) What is Cinder Toad in charge of at the middle counter?

The Inn.

As the questions are asked at random in Super Mario RPG Remake, make sure you have a firm grasp of the answers.