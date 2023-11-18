Super Mario RPG Remake: Max Level Cap and best ways to level up fast

There are many ways to help your party members get more powerful in Super Mario RPG Remake. However, the most straightforward process is to level them up. This will allow you to invest in base stat growths and make it significantly easier to go through some of the harder late-game content.

Hence, it’s not all that surprising why there are many in the community who are quite curious about the maximum level in the game and how they can level their party members fast.

Today’s Super Mario RPG guide will, therefore, go over everything that you need to know about the leveling system in the Nintendo remake.

What is the Max Level Cap in Super Mario RPG Remake?

The Super Mario RPG Remake will be sticking to several things that were there in the base game, and the max level cap will be one of them. So much like the base title, the maximum level you can reach in the remake is level 30.

How to level up fast in Super Mario RPG Remake

The only way to level up in the remake is to battle more enemies, so if you are looking to level up your party fast, here are a few things you can do:

1) Battle every enemy you encounter

As you make your way through the narrative and explore the world, make sure to battle every enemy that you encounter. This will be the best way to level up in the game.

2) Use Stars to stomp enemies

Certain treasure chests will contain Stars, which will make you invulnerable and instantly take out enemies while obtaining all the XP that they have to give. So, if you are receiving a star from a chest, make sure you take out as many enemies as you can as long as the invulnerability buff lasts.

XP needed to reach each level in Super Mario RPG Remake

Here is the amount of XP you will need to reach every level in the remake:

Level 1: 0

Level 2: 16

Level 3: 48

Level 4: 84

Level 5: 130

Level 6: 200

Level 7: 290

Level 8: 402

Level 9: 538

Level 10: 700

Level 11: 890

Level 12: 1110

Level 13: 1360

Level 14: 1640

Level 15: 1950

Level 16: 2290

Level 17: 2660

Level 18: 3060

Level 19: 3490

Level 20: 3950

Level 21: 4440

Level 22: 4960

Level 23: 5510

Level 24: 6088

Level 25: 6692

Level 26: 7320

Level 27: 7968

Level 28: 8634

Level 29: 9315

Level 30: 9999

With every level up, you can invest in a stat boost between HP, Magic, and Attack. Make sure to pick the ones that compliment your playstyle the best.