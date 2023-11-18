Super Mario RPG Remake: Max Level Cap and best ways to level up fast

There are many ways to help your party members get more powerful in Super Mario RPG Remake. However, the most straightforward process is to level them up. This will allow you to invest in base stat growths and make it significantly easier to go through some of the harder late-game content.
Hence, it’s not all that surprising why there are many in the community who are quite curious about the maximum level in the game and how they can level their party members fast.
Today’s Super Mario RPG guide will, therefore, go over everything that you need to know about the leveling system in the Nintendo remake.
What is the Max Level Cap in Super Mario RPG Remake?
The Super Mario RPG Remake will be sticking to several things that were there in the base game, and the max level cap will be one of them. So much like the base title, the maximum level you can reach in the remake is level 30.
How to level up fast in Super Mario RPG Remake
The only way to level up in the remake is to battle more enemies, so if you are looking to level up your party fast, here are a few things you can do:
1) Battle every enemy you encounter
As you make your way through the narrative and explore the world, make sure to battle every enemy that you encounter. This will be the best way to level up in the game.
2) Use Stars to stomp enemies
Certain treasure chests will contain Stars, which will make you invulnerable and instantly take out enemies while obtaining all the XP that they have to give. So, if you are receiving a star from a chest, make sure you take out as many enemies as you can as long as the invulnerability buff lasts.
XP needed to reach each level in Super Mario RPG Remake
Here is the amount of XP you will need to reach every level in the remake:
- Level 1: 0
- Level 2: 16
- Level 3: 48
- Level 4: 84
- Level 5: 130
- Level 6: 200
- Level 7: 290
- Level 8: 402
- Level 9: 538
- Level 10: 700
- Level 11: 890
- Level 12: 1110
- Level 13: 1360
- Level 14: 1640
- Level 15: 1950
- Level 16: 2290
- Level 17: 2660
- Level 18: 3060
- Level 19: 3490
- Level 20: 3950
- Level 21: 4440
- Level 22: 4960
- Level 23: 5510
- Level 24: 6088
- Level 25: 6692
- Level 26: 7320
- Level 27: 7968
- Level 28: 8634
- Level 29: 9315
- Level 30: 9999
With every level up, you can invest in a stat boost between HP, Magic, and Attack. Make sure to pick the ones that compliment your playstyle the best.