How to find the Link Easter Egg cameo in Super Mario RPG Remake

The Super Mario RPG has The Legend of Zelda Link Easter Egg cameo that you can find as you make your way through the narrative. As it’s a Nintendo game, it’s not all that surprising why the developers have decided to put a few Easter Eggs from other games on the platform.

Additionally, Link is not the only one you will find in the Remake, as there is a cameo by Samus, Donkey Kong, and other iconic Nintendo characters as well.

Finding the Legend of Zelda Link cameo is easier said than done, and you will not be able to locate him until you make some progress in the title.

Hence, today’s Super Mario RPG guide will go over how you will be able to spot The Legend of Zelda Link cameo in the remake.

Locating Link in Super Mario RPG Remake

To find Link in the Super Mario RPG Remake, here are a few things that you will be required to do:

Make some progress in the main narrative of the game. The cameo will only be available to you after you have defeated Bowyer. This encounter will take place in the Forest Maze which is located near Rose Town, After defeating Bowyer you will be able to recruit Geno the Puppet to your party.

After completing the quest and getting the second Star which will restore the balance in Rose Town, make your way to the Inn. Behind the counter, you will meet the “child’s mother” who will reward you with a free night’s stay for saving the town.

Select “Yes” and then you will automatically go to sleep and wake up in a room beside Link himself. The Legend of Zelda protagonist will be lying peacefully in the bed across from you, however, you will not be able to wake him or try and recruit him to your party in any way.

While Link’s appearance is just a cameo if you interact with him by going near him, the Secret Sound music will play. This is the sound that plays every time you unlock something in a Zelda game.

It’s a nice throwback and a neat little cameo that players will be able to enjoy as they make their way through Super Mario RPG Remake.