Super Mario RPG Remake Triple Moves guide: New moves, how to use, and more

While most of Super Mario RPG Remake will be familiar to fans, Triple Moves are a brand-new attack that makes use of specific party members. You don’t have to unlock this feature - once you start picking up party members, you can begin using these. You even have a special move you can do if the party isn’t full, that summons Toad, but that’s not going to be available very often in the game.

These attacks take time to build up, so they cannot be spammed. It takes time, but it’s worth using them. Proper, timed use of these Triple Moves can be devastating, spelling the doom of most boss battles you take part in throughout Super Mario RPG Remake.

However, each of these moves can only be used by certain party combinations. Thankfully, you can swap out characters as needed. Here’s what you need to know about this new feature.

What are Triple Moves in Super Mario RPG Remake?

When starting Super Mario RPG Remake, you’ll notice a gauge in the bottom-left of the screen while in battle. This is the Triple Move gauge. As you play, this will slowly build, and upon reaching 100%, you can activate these Gauge Moves, depending on who is in the party at the time.

To build the meter, simply perform accurate Timed Hits and Defenses. Once you’ve built it up, press the “-” button your controller, and open up the Triple Moves list. Technically, these only become available after unlocking Geno as a party member.

This takes place after you complete the Forest Maze - don’t forget to pick up the secret treasure while there. If you use the move gauge before this time, you use Toad Assist instead. He will show up and perform a variety of actions, like damaging enemies or healing the person who used the ability.

There are specific Triple Moves, and each one comes with a gorgeous cutscene before the ability triggers whatever effect it has. The list of all abilities, party members, and more is given below:

Triple techniques

Starry Shell Spike (Mario, Peach, Geno): A spinning shell charged with star power hits all enemies hard!

A spinning shell charged with star power hits all enemies hard! Star Riders (Mario, Mallow, Geno): The power of the Star Pieces delivers a powerful strike to a single enemy!

The power of the Star Pieces delivers a powerful strike to a single enemy! Spare-Us All (Mario, Peach, Geno): A shining veil protects the whole party from any one attack.

A shining veil protects the whole party from any one attack. Clown Car Barrage (Mario, Mallow, Bowser): Attack all enemies with fire, ice, and lightning. Bowser finishes it off!

Attack all enemies with fire, ice, and lightning. Bowser finishes it off! Shooting Star Shot (Mario, Bowser, Geno): Shooting stars rain on foes from the sky while boosting allies.

Shooting stars rain on foes from the sky while boosting allies. Healing Rainbow (Mario, Mallow, Peach): Rainbow power heals everyone. Can even revive downed allies!

While all of these attacks are useful in Super Mario RPG Remake, I’m a big fan of Clown Car Barrage, mostly for its powerful AOE damage, and the hilarious visual of the protagonists in the Clown Car. It’s helpful on even the most powerful bosses in the game. All of the healing Triple Moves are also wildly useful, especially the Healing Rainbow’s ability to revive downed allies.

You can access Triple Moves early in Super Mario RPG Remake, and they can really turn the tide of the most unfortunate situations. Our review of this game is coming soon, so stay tuned to Sportskeeda for our in-depth coverage.