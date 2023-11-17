How do Timed Hits work in Super Mario RPG Remake?

One of the neat mechanics in Super Mario RPG Remake is the Timed Hits system. On both offense and defense, you can hit a button at the right time for additional effects. Whether it’s more hits, less incoming damage, or new effects like splash damage, this mechanic is one of the most important parts of the Super Mario experience. However, you don’t have to do it - nothing is forcing you to. Although it does make the game easier, and even feels more like a Mario game this way.

These Timed Hits can be complicated though - each weapon and attack has its own timing to deal with. But there are some changes in Super Mario RPG Remake to make this just a bit easier if you’re bad at it. Here’s what you need to know about this system.

Timed Hits are a bit easier in Super Mario RPG Remake

This is the sign that it's time to press a button (Image via Square Enix)

In Super Mario RPG Remake, Timed Hits are a way of gaining extra damage, extra hits, or taking less damage throughout the course of the game. Virtually every attack, friend of foe in the game, can be timed somehow. You learn about this incredibly early, thanks to Toad. He shows you a tutorial if you need it.

Each attack, as I said, has its own timing. Typically, it’s before an attack initially hits the target’s hitbox. If it’s a multihit move, then you want to time it just before the first strike. A good example is the Hammer Bros. boss, which can throw multiple hammers. But how can you tell when to perform a Timed Hit in Super Mario RPG Remake?

On multi-hits, time it based off the initial strike (Image via Square Enix)

Initially, the game will give you a little exclamation prompt, which is when you need to hit the button. It won’t do this forever, though. As you do better on that prompt, the exclamation mark will stop showing up. However, if you start failing again, it will remind you and start showing up again.

Timed Hits work more or less how I remember from the original game in Super Mario RPG Remake. However, I noticed some new, neat things. Sometimes, you do splash damage, depending on what enemy you target. As I hit backrow Goombas, for example, Mario’s Timed Hit did splash damage to the other two enemies.

Successful Timed Hits also build your combo chain in battle. With each point added to your chain, you’ll gain Boosts that increase some of your stats. This makes it worth it all on its own to practice and master the system. When defending, you can also time the block. Succeeding greatly lowers the damage you’ll take, even reducing it to zero sometimes.

However, there’s one myth worth mentioning: Timed Hits on items does not give you a great chance at Freebies (using an item and not losing a use of it). Everything else can be perfectly timed throughout Mario's latest adventure.

Super Mario RPG Remake is an update of the Squaresoft and Nintendo classic RPG from the Super Nintendo Era. Our review is still a work in progress, and will be released soon.