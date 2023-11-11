Super Mario RPG pre-order bonus, pre-load times, file size, and more explored

Super Mario RPG, the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch title, is due for release in just a few short days. Built from the ground up as the remake of the highly beloved role-playing game set within the Super Mario universe, the game is set to deliver a fresh experience for newcomers and veterans alike while also keeping the quirkiness of the original intact.

The last mainline Mario RPG was released in 2015 for the Nintendo 3DS, titled - Puzzle & Dragons: Super Mario Bros. Edition. This makes Super Mario RPG all the more special for fans of the Nintendo classic. As a remake, the game comes with a host of quality-of-life improvements, bringing it closer to modern Nintendo Switch RPGs.

The game will also feature some surprises for returning fans of the series, both in its story as well as gameplay. With the looming release date for the Nintendo flagship, many players will be wondering about pre-ordering the game.

Here's a look at everything related to pre-order, including pre-order bonuses, pre-load times, and more.

Does Super Mario RPG have any pre-order bonus?

Similar to some of Nintendo's most recent big releases, such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Detective Pikachu Returns, Super Mario Wonder, and more, Super Mario RPG does not have any pre-order incentive. The only advantage you get for pre-ordering the game on the Nintendo eShop is the ability to pre-load.

You can get Super Mario RPG in both digital and physical formats for $60. The game also does not have any DLCs, add-ons, or expansions. However, getting the game via the Nintendo eShop will grant you 300 Gold Points, which you can use towards eligible first-party games or DLCs.

When can you pre-load Super Mario RPG on the Nintendo Switch

The game's pre-load is scheduled to go live on November 15, 2023, roughly 48 hours before its official release. The file size for Super Mario RPG is 6.4GB. As such, downloading the game should not take too long for most players.

This is especially true for those who have their console connected to an ethernet cable via the Switch's dock.

Also, if you have the Nintendo Switch OLED, pre-loading would be relatively fast, thanks to the console's faster Wi-Fi chipset. Pre-loading games on the Nintendo Switch is a fairly straightforward process:

Head to the Nintendo Switch eShop and hover over your profile icon on the top right.

Click on your profile icon and head to the "Redownload" section.

Select the game and press the "Download" icon.

Let the download complete.

It should be noted that during a download, you cannot use your Nintendo Switch to play another game. If you start a different game while downloading, the Switch will pause the download. The console will resume the download when you quit the currently active game or app.