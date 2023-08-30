5 RPGs with the most bizarre storylines

The RPG genre usually tells great stories of struggle in fantastic worlds. Titles like Baldur's Gate 3 and Fallout 3 have been praised for the power of their plots. However, there are some games that have strange worlds, characters with unusual powers, and heroes with questionable purposes. They even mix unrelated elements, making for bizarre storylines.

This article lists five RPGs with the most bizarre storylines. It is worth clarifying that these titles’ inclusion in this list does not imply that they are worse than other games with more conventional storylines.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Kingdom Hearts III, Marios RPG, and three other RPGs with the most bizarre storylines

1) Kingdom Hearts III

Kingdom Hearts III is probably one of the most well-known titles on this list of RPGs with the most bizarre storylines.

From the very beginning, the saga is somewhat unexpected. It brings together characters from two very different worlds: Walt Disney and Final Fantasy. The result is a lot of fun, but it is still strange that characters of such different designs and purposes share a story.

In Kingdom Hearts III, the battle against darkness draws ever closer, and Sora, the protagonist, must become more powerful by finding hearts. To do so, the wizard Donald Duck and the soldier Goofy accompany him on a journey through the realms of Disney.

There, they will meet Captain Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean and Elsa from Frozen, among other characters, who will provide them with skills and knowledge for the battle ahead.

2) Vampire Masquerade - Bloodlines

Vampire Masquerade - Bloodlines revolves around a bunch of vampires trying to find a powerful object capable of erasing their whole race from Earth.

The story begins with the murder of a human, who is resurrected as a vampire to serve in one of the clans. As the plot progresses, it becomes known that there is a sarcophagus that contains the remains of a very dangerous being, and whoever has it will know great power.

In other words, the game is about chasing a sarcophagus while avoiding being discovered by humans. Besides, you must cultivate the loyalty of several supernatural creatures and explore some areas of the United States, like Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Hollywood, and Chinatown.

Undoubtedly, the title's mix of supernatural elements with political issues makes it one of the RPGs with the most bizarre storylines.

3) Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

Legend of the Seven Stars is one of the RPGs with the most bizarre storylines (Image via Nintendo)

In Mario's world, racing titles like Mario Kart coexist with other sports games like Mario Tennis and even RPGs like Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars.

The story of Legend of the Seven Stars is not surprising within the canon of its own world, but it does consolidate itself among the RPGs with the most bizarre storylines.

It all starts when a giant sword falls from the sky and impacts the star's path. Due to the impact, Mario, the dragon Bowser, Princess Peach, and Princess Toadstool are shot to faraway places. The hero embarks on a quest to find his friends and unite the fragments of the star, which is broken and contains great power.

The story also features moments when Mario fights a possessed wooden doll, converses with a tadpole, and confronts a robotic blacksmith king. After several tasks, he manages to use the star’s power, and the giant sword disappears.

4) Eternal Sonata

Eternal Sonata is among the most beautiful RPGs with the most bizarre storylines (Image via Bandai Namco)

Eternal Sonata probably has the most beautiful storyline on this list. It is among the RPGs with the most bizarre storylines because what it tells is not common for video games.

In this title, the main character is Frédéric Chopin, a Polish musician of the 19th century. However, by the time the game starts, the character is in the last moments of his life and is suffering from tuberculosis.

The game shows Chopin's dreams of a fictional world as the setting for the game. The musician must accompany a young girl with magical powers and a winged boy through various battles against evil beings, using items such as his sheet music to develop skills and gain the loyalty of other characters.

5) Persona 4

Persona 4 doesn't seem like one of the RPGs with the most bizarre storylines until the plot progresses a bit. What at first seems like a simple mystery story turns into one of the strangest episodes in the history of video games.

In a rural Japanese village, several strange murders occur. The protagonist begins to investigate the cause and finds supernatural creatures involved. However, the plot gets weird when it is discovered that all the deaths have at their origin an ancient goddess named Izanami.

She has the power to bring the television world and the real world together, but instead of a place of peace, she created an environment conducive to the deaths of innocent people.

After several trips to the television world and improving his abilities, the protagonist defeats the goddess, and everything returns to normal.