Final Fantasy 14 Xbox release date, what to expect, and more

Final Fantasy 14 is one of the most popular MMORPGs that has amassed a strong playerbase ever since its launch. While the Square Enix title was only available on PlayStation consoles and PC, the game will eventually be launching on Xbox consoles as well to the joy of the fans. This news came to light during Final Fantasy 14 Fan Fest.

There is a vast demographic of players on the Xbox who are interested in trying out this lauded MMORPG. The news of the game's arrival on Xbox has been well-received by players, and Phil Spencer confirming this news, makes it more concrete.

Final Fantasy 14 set to release on Xbox Series X/S

Expand Tweet

Final Fantasy 14 has a release window of Spring 2024 for Xbox X/S. Even though the release is quite far away, it is a step in the right direction for the Xbox fanbase. Furthermore, the game will even receive 4K support (for Xbox Series X) at launch.

Unfortunately, Xbox One users won't have the joy of experiencing the game as it will be exclusive only to current-gen consoles. But for those who will be playing it, they can expect an open beta for this story-rich MMORPG soon.

Final Fantasy 14 will arrive on Xbox Series X and S. (Image via Square Enix)

As of this writing, there is neither a concrete release date nor a date of arrival of the open beta. However, you can expect it to launch between late 2023 and early months of 2024 in line with the Patch 6.5x series.

Final Fantasy 14 key features and other highlights

You will be greeted with a vast open-world consisting of varied locales and quests. The gameplay experience will be enhanced thanks to the quicker load times. Moreover, the 4K support will also entice many new players to try out Final Fantasy 14.

For those unaware of the gameplay mechanics must note that the game will launch with the Duty Support system. This will allow you to play solo by enabling NPC allies as a replacement for other players around the globe. You can even team up with fellow gamers to tackle the tougher dungeons and challenging bosses.

This MMORPG attracts a lot of gamers, and the servers are often crowded. This often results in problems while entering the game. If you are someone who faces this issue, follow this guide to know if the game is down or facing massive log-in surges.

Another positive aspect of this announcement is the presence of crossplay. This will enable you to play with other gamers on PC and PlayStation consoles. However, there is no clear indication if this title will be available on Xbox Game Pass.

Expand Tweet

This title comprises a wealth of content and complex gameplay mechanics, which can be overwhelming for newcomers. Reading this guide will help you get started in the game.