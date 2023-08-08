Final Fantasy 14 server status: How to know if the game is down or facing massive log-in surges

Final Fantasy 14 is a popular MMO that witnesses a large influx of players daily. It comprises a staggering amount of content for you to engage in, ranging from Beast Tribe quests to daily hunts. You stand to gain many unique rewards for the completion of quests. Additionally, you can also immerse yourself in a robust narrative.

Final Fantasy 14 occasionally undergoes server maintenance which can act as a roadblock. Fortunately, there are ways to check the server's status and preempt any issues pertaining to the game facing massive log-in surges.

How to determine the Final Fantasy 14 server status

The Final Fantasy 14 server status can be examined by navigating to a website called Lodestone. It is the best place to not only determine the server status but to peruse any other news related to the game.

If you are a beginner to the game, it might be daunting at first to play Final Fantasy 14. You can check our guide on how to get started with this MMO for a better experience.

Click on The Lodestone to head to the server status page (Image via Square Enix)

If you are facing issues logging in, it may be due to server-related issues. In such instances, navigate to Lodestone to check the status.

Being an official site for the game, it is quite dependable and provides all details pertaining to maintenance schedules and other updates. You should get all the required information on the home page.

It comprises the following tabs:

Latest: This section displays the current updates, news, and other information sufficient to bring you up to speed with ongoing issues.

This section displays the current updates, news, and other information sufficient to bring you up to speed with ongoing issues. Topics: You can get an overview of any upcoming or recently held events, patch notes, and other information.

You can get an overview of any upcoming or recently held events, patch notes, and other information. Notices: This tab comprises alerts and precautions to safeguard your account. It also presents alerts pertaining to any actions that the team has undertaken against cheaters.

This tab comprises alerts and precautions to safeguard your account. It also presents alerts pertaining to any actions that the team has undertaken against cheaters. Maintenance: You must check out this section frequently to be aware of any upcoming schedules of server downtime.

You must check out this section frequently to be aware of any upcoming schedules of server downtime. Updates: Any alterations or updates made to Final Fantasy 14, its apps, or Lodestone itself are depicted here.

Any alterations or updates made to Final Fantasy 14, its apps, or Lodestone itself are depicted here. Status: This extensive section displays which server region is undergoing technical difficulties.

You can check the Maintenance tab for any server downtime (Image via Final Fantasy 14)

Navigate to either maintenance or status tabs to check for any major server issues. If you don't wish to browse the website, there is another way to check if there are any maintenance downtimes in the near future.

Boot the game and look for messages regarding server downtime if there is any maintenance planned. You can refer to this guide for the best servers you should play on for the best experience.

Final Fantasy 14 consists of many expansions that provide a wide variety of content and expand the storyline in interesting ways. You can check out this article to know more about the Dawntrail expansion and its story theme, and its release window.