Best Final Fantasy XIV servers that you should play on

Among the many crucial decisions that you will have to make while playing a massively multiplayer online role-playing game like Final Fantasy XIV is selecting the best possible server to farm for certain rare resources or joining up with a community of people that share similar quest objectives as you. However, due to the wealth of options available in this title when it comes to data centers and worlds, it can be quite a daunting task to pick the right server.

Having the servers distinguished between data centers and worlds can be quite intimidating for players who might not have ample experience with MMOs and MMORPGs. Fortunately, shifting between them in Final Fantasy XIV isn't as complicated as it might seem. Here's a list of some of the best servers — data centers or worlds — that you can pick when playing through Final Fantasy XIV.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

From resource-farming data centers to various worlds, here are some amazing servers for Final Fantasy XIV

1) Servers that act as the best starting point for new players

One of the most crucial aspects that you will have to be mindful of while choosing a server in Final Fantasy XIV is latency and how far away from your location it is. The title can be quite demanding when it comes to maintaining a stable connection. FF XIV is also very prone to facing server disconnects; thus, being on a stable and low-latency one is paramount to experiencing the game at its best.

For this reason, the best server newcomers can choose to get a stable and enjoyable first gameplay experience are the local ones (those closest to your location) and the local regional data center. These will help you get a stable gameplay experience with minimal network lag.

2) Casual community hangout servers

If all you want to do is hang out with a few of your friends on a calm and stable enough server that perhaps offers mild material farming and some PvE stuff, then the community hangout servers are the best choice. Not only do these give players a rather safe space free from aggressive PvP and raiding, but they also grant them a great opportunity to test and compare their builds with their friends without having to risk going toe-to-toe with other gamers.

Here are some of the best casual data centers that you should try out if you're looking for a rather neutral gameplay experience with balanced PvP and PvE interaction:

Phoenix - Light - Europe: A server that is best for players who want to participate in casual raiding.

A server that is best for players who want to participate in casual raiding. Adamantoise - Aether - North America : A balanced server perfect for newcomers.

: A balanced server perfect for newcomers. Faerie - Aether - North America: A great server for newcomers with low-level raids and a few PvP zones.

A great server for newcomers with low-level raids and a few PvP zones. Siren - Aether - North America: Another newcomer-friendly server.

Another newcomer-friendly server. Midgardsormr - Aether - North America: A casual server for players.

A casual server for players. Brynhildr - Crystal - North America: A server with a very low player population, best for hanging out with friends if you prefer less crowded servers.

A server with a very low player population, best for hanging out with friends if you prefer less crowded servers. Diabolos - Crystal - North America: Another quiet server, best for hanging out with friends or for newcomers.

Another quiet server, best for hanging out with friends or for newcomers. Goblin - Crystal - North America: A good and quiet server for casual players.

A good and quiet server for casual players. Zalera - Crystal - North America: A casual server for players interested in raiding.

A casual server for players interested in raiding. Famfrit - Primal - North America: A community-based server that is perfect for newcomers.

A community-based server that is perfect for newcomers. Shinryu - Mana - Japan: This is a primarily Japanese-speaking server, but it does have a calm atmosphere, best for hanging out with a group of friends and sharing build ideas.

This is a primarily Japanese-speaking server, but it does have a calm atmosphere, best for hanging out with a group of friends and sharing build ideas. Sephirot - Materia - Oceania: A casual server with a mix of activities aimed towards delivering a neutral PvE experience.

A casual server with a mix of activities aimed towards delivering a neutral PvE experience. Zurvan - Materia - Oceania: A casual server with a mix of activities aimed towards delivering a neutral PvE experience.

3) Streamer central servers

One of the biggest reasons for the rise in popularity of games like Final Fantasy XIV is streamers such as Asmongold, who basically made the title a global phenomenon and brought it into the view of players worldwide. However, he isn't the only popular personality that plays the game.

Here are some of the best servers that streamers often use in Final Fantasy XIV:

Sargatanas: One of the preferred servers for prominent YouTubers and Twitch streamers.

One of the preferred servers for prominent YouTubers and Twitch streamers. Lamia: This is one of the largest Spanish-speaking servers, which is also home to prominent YouTubers, raid teams, and content creators from the Final Fantasy XIV community.

While there are many more servers that players can spend their time playing Final Fantasy XIV in, these three are the best and offer a balance in terms of PvP content and fun moment-to-moment gameplay experience while ensuring no one has to indulge in the game's rather complicated meta.

