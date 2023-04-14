The critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV is an excellent choice for players who are either new to MMORPGs or those looking to try a different kind of Final Fantasy. As expected from an MMORPG, Final Fantasy XIV constitutes several classes and jobs, including the Weaver - a Crafting job.

The Weaver job quest begins once players join the Weaver’s guild in Ul’dah with a simple prerequisite of being at least level 10 in your primary combat class. The profession can be intimidating for newcomers, but this guide will detail everything you need to know about leveling up the job quickly and easily.

Leveling up the weaver job in Final Fantasy XIV (1-90)

Levels 1 to 11

The EXP generated during this initial phase will be mostly procured from quests, and completing all objectives in the Steps of Thal is heavily recommended. For reference, here are the quests you should aim to complete:

Way of the Weaver (Level 1)

(Level 1) My First Needle (Level 1): Needs Hempen Yarn

(Level 1): Needs Hempen Yarn Once More unto the Breeches (Level 5): Needs 3 Hempen Breeches

(Level 5): Needs 3 Hempen Breeches Alternative Applications (Level 11): Needs 12 Undyed Hempen Cloth

Cycle through Redolent Rose’s quests is also recommended until you reach Level 11.

Level 11 to 50

Make your way to the Adventurer’s Guild and talk with Eustace. Speak with the Levemete to accept and progress through the following quests:

Keep It Under Wraps (Level 10): Needs Cotton Turban

(Level 10): Needs Cotton Turban Don’t Throw So Hard (Level 15): Needs Initiate’s Slops

(Level 15): Needs Initiate’s Slops New Shoes, New Me (Level 20): Needs Cotton Dress Shoes

(Level 20): Needs Cotton Dress Shoes Hitting Below the Belt (Level 20): Needs Cotton Breeches of Crafting. This quest must be completed thrice.

(Level 20): Needs Cotton Breeches of Crafting. This quest must be completed thrice. He’s Got Legs (Level 30): Needs Ve; veteran Sarouel. This quest must be completed thrice.

(Level 30): Needs Ve; veteran Sarouel. This quest must be completed thrice. By The Short Hairs (Level 30): Needs Velveteen Robe. The quest must be completed twice.

(Level 30): Needs Velveteen Robe. The quest must be completed twice. Crunching the Numbers (Level 35): Needs Linen Hat and must be constructed twice.

(Level 35): Needs Linen Hat and must be constructed twice. Party Animals (Level 40): Needs Linen Deerstalker. Must be completed twice.

(Level 40): Needs Linen Deerstalker. Must be completed twice. Glad as a Hatter (Level 45): Needs Woolen Smock.

(Level 45): Needs Woolen Smock. Seeing it Through the End (Level 45): Needs Felt Hat, must be completed thrice.

Suppose you get stuck before hitting Level 50, complete missions from Redolent Rose at the Weaver’s Guild to level up. Also, avoid “The Social Knitwork” quest for now.

Level 50 to 60

Players must rely on crafting items, levequests, and main story quests to proceed with further EXP gains. Complete “The Social Knitwork” and other quests until you unlock the “Never Leave Without a Goodbye” quest.

Following are the main quests a Weaver should complete in this bracket:

An Account of My Boots (Level 52): Needs Holy Rainbow Shoes. Has to be completed thrice.

(Level 52): Needs Holy Rainbow Shoes. Has to be completed thrice. Clothing the Naked Truth (Level 54): Needs Ramie Robe of Casting.

(Level 54): Needs Ramie Robe of Casting. Investing in the Future (Level 56): Needs hallowed Ramie Doublet of Aiming, which must be completed thrice.

Level 60 to 70

Eager players should make their way to Keltraeng to accept the various quests from the NPC. The main missions players should complete at this point include the following:

Apparent Apparel (Level 62): Needs Kudzu Tunic of Striking and must be completed twice.

(Level 62): Needs Kudzu Tunic of Striking and must be completed twice. To the Tops (Level 66): Needs Serge Gambison of Healing. Also must be completed twice.

The “Send Me An Angel” quest will be unlocked past this point. Complete any remaining missions from Redolent Rose in Final Fantasy XIV. This will be the last of the class-related quests for Weaver, so complete them all.

Level 70 to 80

Weavers must rely on levequests and the Crystarium to obtain EXP in this phase. Complete “The Crystalline Mean” quest to unlock a hub of the same name on your map, and get quests for “The Facet of Crafting.” However, it should be kept in mind that these quests are shared between the Carpenter and Leatherworker classes, and thus progressing in this quest will lock out the quest for the other jobs.

The small handful of levequests available include:

Hunting Season (Level 74): Needs Pixie Cotton Hat of Striking, which must be completed four times.

(Level 74): Needs Pixie Cotton Hat of Striking, which must be completed four times. All-Purpose Overgarments (Level 76): Needs Ovim Wool Tunic of Aiming. Must be completed thrice.

(Level 76): Needs Ovim Wool Tunic of Aiming. Must be completed thrice. Healing Headwear (Level 78): Needs Dwarven Cotton Petasos of Healing. This quest has to be done thrice.

Level 80 to 90

This final tier has players relying on multiple non-levequest and non-main quest missions to cap their Weaver to Level 90 slowly. The tasks are a bit more cumbersome and are usually limited to once a day - meaning the EXP has to be grinded slowly. Tasks include:

Grand Company Deliveries : Once a day.

: Once a day. Custom Deliveries : A maximum of 12 a week.

: A maximum of 12 a week. Collectibles : Highly recommended to complete as this provides most of your Weaving EXP in Final Fantasy XIV.

: Highly recommended to complete as this provides most of your Weaving EXP in Final Fantasy XIV. Levequests : Another alternative to Collectables.

: Another alternative to Collectables. Sharlayan Quests : Relatively simple quests that provide bonus EXP for jobs in Final Fantasy XIV.

: Relatively simple quests that provide bonus EXP for jobs in Final Fantasy XIV. Crafting Items in-game

Level 90 is the level cap for significant jobs in Final Fantasy XIV and also the stopping point for players. At this point, Weavers can create all craftables possible, with the more persistent players choosing to make Glamours to maximize profits.

