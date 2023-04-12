How to easily farm Gil in FFXIV

Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) utilizes Gil, an in-game currency that allows players to purchase crucial items, gear, and upgrades for their characters. However, amassing enough Gil can be a challenging endeavor, necessitating careful planning, resource management, and strategic decision-making.

As a result, players have turned to various methods to efficiently generate substantial amounts of Gil. Whether it involves battling formidable foes, completing lucrative quests, or mastering the intricacies of the in-game economy, Gil farming has become an integral aspect of Final Fantasy gameplay.

Players have seen massive changes in FFXIV since its release, which has also affected the Gil-farming system. While some techniques, such as completing dailies and farming minions, have been classic MMO strategies, there are plenty of ways to acquire Gil in the game.

In this article, we try to uncover the secrets to mastering this essential aspect of FFXIV.

Ways to easily farm Gil in FFXIV

Crafting and gathering

Crafting and gathering activities can be arduous and demand considerable expenditure of time and effort in FFXIV. However, they are essential tasks if you want to amass a substantial amount of Gil.

To maximize potential, it is advisable to narrow down and specialize in a particular crafting or gathering profession. This will enable players to become experts in that specific area, making it easier for them to sell their items on the market board.

It is also important to ensure that crafting and gathering classes are regularly updated with new content. Every MMO’s economy is influenced by the playerbase, and it is the high-level players with the best gear who stand to profit the most when new content is released. They receive many opportunities to craft, gather, and sell new items for maximum financial gain.

Selling rewards from Eureka, Heaven on High, and Palace of the Dead

Heaven on High (Image via Square Enix)

Eureka is a highly profitable instance that numerous players in FFXIV are consistently capitalizing on, and they have valid reasons for doing so. Players will be able to access this instance after completing the Level 70 quest, "And We Shall Call It Eureka," given by Galiena at Rhalgr's Reach (X:9.8, Y:12.5).

Eureka offers a wide array of tasks for players to undertake, many of which come with valuable rewards. Some of these rewards, such as the Final Fantasy 11-themed minions obtained from FATEs, can be highly profitable when sold on the market board.

Loot from Heaven on High and Palace of The Dead have now joined Eureka in the same tier of money-making opportunities.

Participating in high-level raids

FFXIV Raids (Image via Square Enix)

Another effective way to earn Gil in FFXIV is by engaging in challenging content like raids, dungeons, and alliance raids.

A recent 6.3 update has introduced new dungeons like "The Crystal Tower" and "The Tower Above" that provide lucrative rewards, such as valuable gear and items, that can be sold at the market for profit.

Additionally, these new dungeons also offer a unique set of gear designed specifically for crafters and gatherers. This gear is in high demand among players seeking to enhance their crafting and gathering skills.

One of the most widely enjoyed advanced FFXIV gaming content is the Endgame raid, known as "Eden's Gate." This raid presents a formidable challenge that demands exceptional coordination and skill from players, but the potential rewards make it worthwhile.

While farming Gil can be challenging, implementing effective strategies can greatly enhance the earning potential of players. By prioritizing high-demand items, engaging in market research, leveraging crafting and gathering professions, and participating in treasure maps and events, players can optimize their Gil-farming endeavors.

