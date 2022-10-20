Challenge Logs in Final Fantasy XIV: How to unlock, all categories, and more

Final Fantasy XIV has a lot of in-game features that incentivize players' efforts by rewarding them with some amazing loot and rewards for the time they spend in the game.

One such great feature is the Challenge Logs, which allow fans to unlock and complete weekly tasks to help them gain rewards as they progress further into the title.

The Challenge logs are, unfortunately, not something that you will have access to very early on in the game. You will need to invest a fair bit of time in completing some of the main quests before you will be able to access the weekly challenges that the MMO has to offer.

The game is not exactly clear about how you will be able to unlock these weekly missions or even the category of challenges that you can look forward to. Hence today’s guide will talk about how you can unlock Challenge Logs in Final Fantasy XIV, and the categories in which you will be able to invest time in.

Unlocking Challenge Logs in Final Fantasy XIV

To be able to unlock the Challenge Logs in Final Fantasy XIV, the first thing that you will be required to do is:

Reach level 15 in the MMO as the missions to unlock Challenge Logs are only available after this point in character progression. Once you reach this stage, you will be provided with the "Call of the Sea" quest. Completing it will unlock the "Rising to the Challenge" mission.

To accept the "Rising to the Challenge" quest, you will be required to make your way to the Limsa Lominsa Upper Decks and talk to the NPC I’tolwann. After interacting with him the mission will be live and you will then be made to walk across the Upper Decks to converse with another NPC who goes by the name of Quentenain.

After this, you will need to head over to Fisher’s Guild and talk to Wastlleid, where you will need to hand over the journal to him. In return, he will give you a new journal that will keep track of the Challenge Logs.

You can now select the reward that you want and the quest will complete, automatically prompting the message "Challenge Log Obtained." You can now freely look up and complete Challenge Logs in Final Fantasy XIV.

To be able to access them, you will need to go to the game’s Main Menu, and you will find the LogAll Challenge category there under "Logs."

All Challenge categories in Final Fantasy XIV

Here is a list of all the challenge categories that you can access in the MMO:

Battles

PvP

FATE

Levequests

Crafting & Gathering

Treasure Hunt

Beast Tribes

Grand Company

Retainers

Gold Saucer

Eureka

Complete

Each of the categories mentioned above will arrive with a different objective that you will be required to complete, and allow rewards that are exclusive to them.

The Challenge Logs reset every week in Final Fantasy XIV, and you can complete them while advancing through the main narrative to make it easier to obtain their rewards.

