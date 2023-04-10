Top 5 free-to-play MMORPGs in 2023

MMOs (massively multiplayer online games) and MMORPGs are easily among the most popular video game genres. Although labeled a niche genre with only a few games under its belt during the years of its inception, it eventually saw a massive rise in popularity with games like World of Warcraft, Diablo, and other dungeon-crawler titles with an ever-present online multiplayer element.

With thousands of players flocking to these games, many developers soon realized the potential of the MMO genre and attempted to replicate the magic of early MMORPGs with varying degrees of success. Games like Final Fantasy XIV, Warframe, and even Bungie's Destiny 2 are all successful titles in the MMO and MMORPG genre, with some highly-anticipated titles like Diablo IV.

While most popular MMORPGs usually carry a premium price, a few titles in the genre do not require an upfront entry fee and can offer an even better experience than their premium counterpart.

Here are five of the best free-to-play MMOs for players to try out in 2023.

Five best free-to-play MMORPGs to try out in 2023

1) Destiny 2

Bungie Inc's Destiny series is easily one of the most popular titles within the MMO landscape. While the series had a rough initial few weeks, once it found its footing among a dedicated group of players, it never let up and eventually became a major success. Destiny 2, the latest and arguably the biggest installment in the series, was initially launched with a $60 price tag in 2017.

However, with Bungie going independent, the game was made free-to-play with paid expansions and season passes. Among the many things that attract players to Bungie's looter-shooter MMO are the robust customization system and the super satisfying gunplay, which to this day is rarely matched by any FPS multiplayer title, let alone other MMOs and MMORPGs.

2) Guild Wars 2

NCSOFT's Guild Wars 2 is one of the most unique titles in the MMORPG landscape. However, being a free-to-play title, the game still sees a rather sizable influx of players. Much like Destiny 2, Guild Wars 2 features a wealth of expansions that add tons of new story content and rewards that players can choose to invest their hard-earned cash in, albeit not mandatory.

Guild Wars 2 features a fantastic combat system heavily inspired by Capcom's Monster Hunter games, with large-scale monster battles that are as challenging as they are rewarding. The game also gives players complete liberty in terms of character and gear customization, with a robust character creator and an in-depth weapon and armor crafting system.

3) EVE Online

As one of the more complicated MMORPGs out there, getting into EVE Online can be quite intimidating for new players but is somewhat eased by the game's lack of any barriers. Players can try out the game for as long as they want and then judge if the complexity of this space exploration MMO is worth their time and effort or not.

The basic gameplay loop in EVE Online revolves around exploring a vastly interconnected universe with multiple galaxies and wormholes. Players can also customize and upgrade their own spaceships, manage their settlements alongside their friends and other players online, and even go out on raids against other intergalactic colonies (PvP) using their custom, battle-ready war machines.

Apart from featuring one of the most complicated skill tree-based progression systems that track and update players' skills in real-time, EVE Online is one of the most graphically intensive MMOs and one that, with the right PC configuration, can look absolutely stunning.

4) Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis

Phantasy Star Online is another niche MMO title that barely received any recognition outside Japan, despite featuring a promising gameplay loop and a rather robust combat system. However, with Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis, SEGA has finally made the game available to Western audiences, where it has earned mainstream recognition as a competent MMORPG.

Featuring an anime-inspired esthetic with a combat and customization system that is closely reminiscent of Bandai Namco's God Eater series, Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis is easily one of the best MMO titles for fans of JRPGs. While the game can require grinding at times, its free-to-play nature and rather engaging quest structure more than make up for it.

5) Warframe

Digital Extreme's Warframe is perhaps one of the most unique games in the MMORPG genre. Released as a launch title for the PlayStation 4, Warframe was initially a massive failure for the developers, who at the time did not have much experience with MMOs or live-service games. Players did not take well to the game's lack of quest variety, dated visuals, and rather cumbersome combat system.

However, Digital Extremes did not give up on the game. Instead, the developer went back to the drawing board and rebooted the game with a constant influx of free updates that massively overhauled the progression, gameplay systems, and visuals, placing Warframe among the best MMORPGs without costing much.

Despite being a free-to-play title, Warframe is among the few MMOs today to offer quality single-player content alongside a host of multiplayer and co-op activities. Warframe is easily one of the best free-to-play MMOs that players should try out in 2023.

