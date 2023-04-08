5 most intriguing NPCs in GTA San Andreas, ranked

GTA: San Andreas is an open-world action-adventure game developed by Rockstar North and published by Rockstar Games.

In the game, players assume the role of Carl "CJ" Johnson, a former gang member who returns to his hometown of Los Santos after a five-year absence. Along his journey, CJ encounters a diverse range of non-playable characters (NPCs), who play a significant role in shaping the game's narrative.

In this article, we will explore the five most intriguing NPCs in GTA San Andreas, ranked based on their importance to the game's storyline, their complexity, and their overall impact on the player's experience.

These NPCs include a corrupt cop, a rapper, a drug dealer, a government agent, and a mysterious blind seer. Each of these characters adds depth and dimension to the game's world, and their stories provide a glimpse into the seedy underbelly of San Andreas' criminal underworld.

Big Smoke and four other captivating NPCs in GTA San Andreas (ranked)

1) Officer Frank Tenpenny

Officer Frank Tenpenny is one of the most intriguing NPCs in GTA San Andreas due to his complex and morally ambiguous character. He is a corrupt and abusive police officer who operates outside the law and engages in criminal activities, including drug trafficking and murder.

Despite his villainous actions, Tenpenny is also a skilled manipulator who can convince others to do his bidding, including the game's protagonist, Carl Johnson.

Tenpenny's character is further enhanced by the exceptional voice acting of Samuel L. Jackson, which brings his character to life and makes him an unforgettable presence in the game.

Additionally, Tenpenny's actions play a pivotal role in shaping the game's storyline, as he serves as a central antagonist and a key factor in the player's motivation for seeking revenge against him.

Overall, Tenpenny's complex personality, villainous actions, and impact on the game's narrative make him a highly intriguing NPC in GTA San Andreas.

2) Big Smoke

Big Smoke is considered one of the five most intriguing NPCs and fan favorites in GTA San Andreas due to his complex character arc and pivotal role in the game's storyline. As a high-ranking member of the Grove Street Families gang, he initially appears to be a loyal ally to the player's character, CJ.

However, as the game progresses, it becomes apparent that Big Smoke has been working with the game's main antagonists, Officer Tenpenny and Eddie Pulaski, to betray his former allies and pursue his own interests.

This betrayal adds a layer of complexity to Big Smoke's character, as players must reconcile his previously friendly demeanor with his newfound treachery.

Furthermore, Big Smoke's motivations for betraying the Grove Street Families are explored in greater depth as the game progresses, revealing a desire for power and wealth that has driven him to work with the corrupt police officers.

Big Smoke's character development and role in the game's narrative make him a fascinating and memorable NPC, one that challenges players' preconceived notions of loyalty and morality within the game's criminal underworld.

3) Mike Toreno

Mike Toreno is considered one of the most intriguing NPCs in GTA San Andreas due to his complex character arc and mysterious nature. He is introduced to the player as a government agent who hires CJ to carry out a series of dangerous missions.

However, it becomes clear that Toreno is not entirely what he seems, as he is later revealed to have ties to the criminal underworld and to be using CJ for his own purposes. What makes Toreno such an interesting character is the way in which he blurs the line between good and evil.

Although he is technically working for the government, his methods are often ruthless and violent, and he has no qualms about putting CJ's life in danger. At the same time, Toreno's ultimate goal is to take down a major drug cartel, and he believes that the ends justify the means.

4) OG Loc

OG Loc's character is very intriguing for several reasons. First and foremost, his character is an interesting representation of the rap industry and the challenges that up-and-coming rappers face.

His character arc is unique, as he starts off as a low-level gang member and transforms into a rap superstar with the help of the GTA: San Andreas protagonist, CJ. Additionally, his personality and mannerisms are comical, providing some much-needed comic relief in an otherwise gritty and violent game.

OG Loc's character also adds to the game's overall narrative by tying into the themes of ambition and success. His story serves as a reminder of the lengths some people will go to achieve their dreams, even if it means stepping on others to get there.

Furthermore, OG Loc's character plays a significant role in the game's mission structure, as several missions revolve around helping him achieve his dream of becoming a rapper.

5) The Truth

The Truth has to be the weirdest and funniest NPC in GTA San Andreas for several reasons. First, his enigmatic and eccentric personality make him a fascinating character to interact with.

He is a conspiracy theorist who believes in various outlandish ideas, and his conversations with CJ are often cryptic and confusing. This mysterious and unpredictable behavior keeps players on their toes, wondering what his true motives and intentions are.

Additionally, The Truth's role in the game's storyline is significant. He is involved in the production and distribution of a powerful drug called "Green Goo," which plays a pivotal role in the game's final mission. As a result, players are required to interact with The Truth to progress through the game's main storyline.

