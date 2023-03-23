5 of the finest GTA San Andreas missions of all time, ranked

GTA San Andreas is one of the most beloved video games of all time. It was released in 2004 and quickly became a fan-favorite due to its open-world gameplay, incredible storyline, and memorable characters.

One of the reasons that GTA San Andreas is so beloved is its incredible set of missions. As the title progresses, players undergo a series of tests in various types of missions: shooting, bike chases, heists, and more.

Here are five of the finest GTA San Andreas missions of all time, ranked.

Note: This article is subjective and readers may or may not agree with the ranked list of Grand Theft Auto San Andreas missions that the author has enlisted for this article.

Ranking outstanding missions in GTA San Andreas: Saint Mark's Bistro, Pier 69, and more

5) Saint Mark's Bistro

Don Salvatore Leone assigns players the Saint Mark's Bistro mission in GTA San Andreas. It involves Carl going to Marco's Bistro in Liberty City to assassinate Marco Forelli, the head of the Forelli Family. Salvatore agrees to let the protagonist take three of his allies, Paul, Maccer, and Rosenberg, as backup, thinking that he will kill the three.

After flying to Liberty City in a Shamal, Carl arrives at Marco's Bistro and eliminates all of the mobsters present, including Marco Forelli. He then returns to Las Venturas in the same Shamal and lands at the airport, completing the mission.

This job is significant because it is the only time in the game that players can visit Liberty City, the setting of the previous game in the series, GTA 3. Additionally, it ties up several loose ends in the story, including the revenge plot against the Forelli Family and the fates of Paul, Maccer, and Rosenberg.

4) Small Town Bank

In the Small Town Bank mission of GTA San Andreas, Carl & Catalina attempt to rob the Palomino Creek Bank. The plan goes awry when an employee triggers the alarm, and the police surround the building.

Carl must use a shotgun to destroy the ATMs and retrieve the money while fighting off police officers. After a confrontation with two deputies, he and Catalina flee on motorcycles, with the police in hot pursuit.

The mission requires players to use stealth and strategic planning to succeed, as alerting the police will make the job much more difficult. The action sequences are intense and require quick reflexes and accurate shooting. The chase scene adds to the excitement of the mission, as players must avoid police cars and motorcycles while following Catalina to safety.

Overall, Small Town Bank is a challenging and memorable mission that showcases the game's emphasis on action and strategy. Its difficulty and intensity make it a standout moment in the title's story.

3) Pier 69

The Pier 69 mission in GTA San Andreas involves stopping a drug deal between Big Smoke's lieutenant Ryder and the Loco Syndicate. Carl snipes the guards, but the situation becomes complicated when T-Bone arrives with Rifa in a Pony, followed by Ryder with two Tahomas full of Ballas, and Toreno by a helicopter.

Carl and Cesar fight their way through Pier 69 to confront T-Bone, then chase down and kill Ryder to avenge the Grove Street Families' betrayal.

This mission is crucial to the game's storyline and helps Carl gain more allies and respect in San Fierro. It is also a significant turning point in the plot, as he takes revenge on Ryder and eliminates a major threat to the Grove Street Families.

The mission requires players to use stealth, strategy, and combat skills, making it a challenging and exciting part of the game.

2) Freefall

In the GTA SA mission, Freefall, players control Carl Johnson as he assists Salvatore Leone in stopping an assassination attempt by the Forelli family. He steals a Dodo plane and follows the Shamal carrying the hitmen, jumps onto it, and eliminates them before flying back to the airport.

The mission is known for its challenging gameplay that tests players' flying skills and reflexes. It is also a memorable and rewarding mission due to its exciting and cinematic nature.

1) Wrong Side of the Tracks

The Wrong Side of the Tracks is one of the most popular and challenging missions in GTA San Andreas. In this job, players help Big Smoke disrupt a deal between the Vagos and San Fierro Rifa at Unity Station.

However, they are ambushed and the Vagos attempt to escape on a train. The player then has to chase the train with a Sanchez motorcycle and eliminate the Vagos while avoiding obstacles.

Despite being challenging, the Wrong Side of the Tracks mission is also one of the most iconic in the game due to Big Smoke's humorous dialogue, which has become a popular meme in the community. Many players also enjoy the thrilling gameplay and the sense of accomplishment that comes with successfully completing the mission.

Although some beginners may struggle with the mission's difficulty, it remains a beloved aspect of the game's legacy and a testament to the creativity and fun that GTA San Andreas offers to players.

