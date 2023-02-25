Fan uses AI to reimagine GTA San Andreas characters with RealisticVision mod

GTA San Andreas is one of the most popular entries in the Grand Theft Auto saga and fans adore it for the immersive experience it provided at the time. Despite using standard 2D graphics in a 3D setting, it was hailed as one of the most realistic games during the early 2000s.
Although Los Santos was brought to near-realism in GTA 5, the characters from the former game were never fully retouched by Rockstar Games. Nonetheless, a passionate fan on Reddit has used Artificial Intelligence to bring the characters to life.
Redditor brings CJ, Big Smoke, and other characters from GTA San Andreas to real life using AI-generated art
On February 23, 2023, a Reddit user named AaronGNP (u/AaronGNP) shared a post on the r/StableDiffusion subreddit. They demonstrated 10 characters from Grand Theft Auto San Andreas that had been recreated using AI.
According to the user, the images were recreated using ControlNet, Img2Img, and RealisticVision AI.
The post included realistic portraits of the protagonist Carl “CJ” Johnson, police officer Frank Tenpenny, Melvin Harris - also known as Big Smoke, Sean "Sweet" Johnson, Lance Wilson - also known as Ryder, Cesar Vialpando, Catalina, The Truth, Mike Toreno, Wu Zi Mu, also known as Woozie.
The following are the GTA San Andreas characters and their AI-generated portraits:
Carl “CJ” Johnson
Frank Tenpenny
Big Smoke
Sean "Sweet" Johnson
Ryder
Cesar Vialpando
Catalina
The Truth
Mike Toreno
Woozie
Rockstar Games is renowned for using inspiration and actors from real life to make in-game characters, and GTA San Andreas is no exception. While these are AI-generated portraits, the actual voice actors in the game are as follows:
- Christopher Bellard, also known as Young Malay as CJ
- Samuel Leroy Jackson as Frank Tenpenny
- Clifton Powell as Big Smoke
- Faizon Love as Sweet Johnson
- Aaron Tyler, also known as MC Eiht as Ryder
- Clifton Collins, Jr. as Cesar Vialpando
- Cynthia Farrell as Catalina
- Peter Henry Fonda as The Truth
- James Howard Woods as Mike Toreno
- James Yaegashi as Woozie
Despite being nearly two decades old, fans still adore GTA San Andreas and its characters for the recollections and nostalgia they evoke.