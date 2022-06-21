Big Smoke's 5 most iconic moments in GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas is filled with many iconic characters that players enjoy throughout its story, and one such character is Big Smoke.

Big Smoke appears as both the main character and a secondary antagonist in the game. It's not just because of his pessimism; he's a very entertaining character from start to finish. As he plays such a vital role in the game, it's only natural that Big Smoke has so many memorable moments and events linked to it.

That said, let's look at some of the iconic moments of Big Smoke in GTA San Andreas.

Big Smoke's iconic moments in GTA San Andreas ranked

5) His legendary food order

"I'll have two number 9s, a number 9 large, a number 6 with extra dip, a number 7, two number 45s, one with cheese, and a large Coke."

Despite the fact that his instruction is only 15 seconds long, it is one of the most unforgettable in video game history.

Although Big Smoke is fat, he decides to munch on meals whenever the team is attacked. This is not something you see very frequently in the GTA series, so it's nice to see some humor mixed in with Rockstar's customary nasty humor.

4) On a train, shooting at Vagos

For most casual players, "Wrong Side of the Tracks" is a well-known mission. Aside from the silliness of driving a motorcycle on top of a train, this mission is essential for multiple reasons.

One of them is the foreshadowing concerning C.R.A.S.H. The quote from Big Smoke says that if players fail to accomplish the task, it will be remembered by most players. Given that certain players may fail frequently, this remark will get ingrained in their minds, and they will often associate it with Big Smoke's persona in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

"All we had to do, CJ, was stick to the damn train!"

3) In-game meeting with CJ for the first time

"You picked the wrong house, fool!"

One of the most iconic moments in GTA San Andreas is Big Smoke reciting that legendary remark before charging at CJ with a baseball bat.

It's odd that Big Smoke was hovering about this house rather than attending the burial with Ryder and Sweet, but most players aren't concerned about that. Instead, they prefer to concentrate on the scene's more memetic aspects, which is okay. Since it appears out of nowhere, rookie players will be astonished when Big Smoke emerges and threatens them.

2) Surprising betrayal

Of course, Big Smoke's death at the end of GTA San Andreas was made all the more poignant by his betrayal of Grove Street. He technically betrayed Grove Street before it was exposed, as evidenced by several foreshadowing moments.

Despite only appearing in one quest following the betrayal, his influence is felt throughout the rest of the game. Players could, for example, hear him on the radio discussing his altruism, even though it is blatantly hypocritical. In the main storyline, players must also contend with his goons and operations.

1) Big Smoke’s death

Big Smoke's end was unmistakably approaching. It is only fair to say that he died at the end of GTA San Andreas. After all, he did so to Los Santos and the Grove Street Families. Nonetheless, the mission containing his fated confrontation with CJ is one of the most unforgettable, making Big Smoke's death all the more poignant.

His firefight with CJ is one of the best in the game, as it feels more like a genuine boss battle than the typical "shoot and go here" missions in the GTA series. Moreover, his death quote, too, is unforgettable.

"I got caught up in the money, the power... I don’t give a shit. Oh f**k, man... I had no choice... I had to do it. I just see the opportunity. When I’m gone, everyone is going to remember my name... Big Smoke! "

San Andreas's story is a roller-coaster ride of emotions that players can still enjoy to this date as they anxiously await the upcoming GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

