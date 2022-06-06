5 best GTA San Andreas moments involving Carl "CJ" Johnson

Whenever there is a conversation about the best protagonists of all time in GTA games, the name Carl "CJ" Johnson always pops up. Since the release of the seminal GTA: San Andreas back in 2004, CJ has been hailed not only as one of the best protagonists in the GTA series, but is also a pretty well-written character in his own right.

Throughout GTA: San Andreas, players can witness firsthand how much effect CJ has over the game, and it is not just because he is the only playable character but also because of his dialogues, witty replies, and humorous attitude regarding every situation he faces in the game.

So to celebrate and remember his influence over the GTA community, this article will compile five of the best moments in GTA: San Andreas involving the main protagonist CJ.

Note: This article reflects the author's subjective opinions.

Five of the best CJ moments in GTA: San Andreas

5) CJ steals a Jetpack

CJ steals a functional Jetpack that can fly from a heavily guarded military zone called Area 69, which players can do in the mission Black Project. This mission in itself would make CJ one of the most rebellious characters in any GTA game.

Players can keep the Jetpack from then on, and CJ can equip it anytime he wants and fly to places he was never supposed to travel to in the first place. This mode of transportation is remembered by every player who played San Andreas, and since then, no other character in the GTA series has been seen flying a Jetpack.

4) The Green Sabre

The Green Sabre is a mission provided to protagonist Carl Johnson by his brother Sweet from his residence in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, and serves as a major turning point in the game's main story.

This mission changes CJ from just a simple playable character to a three-dimensional character with his own sense of morality and ideas. Players see what CJ looks like in his most vulnerable moments and witness his loyalty to his gang and family.

This mission single-handedly makes CJ into a deep character with emotions that players can themselves relate to, thus making him feel like a real human being and not just a fictional character.

3) Key to her heart

The mission opens with CJ saying to Wu Zi Mu:

"Now I know you're blind, man, but you gotta see this."

With just this opening line, players know they are about to start one of the funniest missions in the game that is full of hilarious and absurd scenes that are hard to forget. But even if players are not interested in the mission, the very quotable opening line from CJ will always be stuck inside their heads for years.

2) See you around officer

"See you around, officer."

CJ says this line when he finally kills Frank Tenpenny, who is one of the main villains in the GTA: San Andreas.There is no doubt that this is one of the coldest lines in the game, said during the beginning of the game, when Frank says to CJ that he would see CJ around.

This is a line that serves as a callback to that previous line which causes the whole story to come full circle. Players did get goosebumps listening to it, as not only does this line prove that CJ does not forget those who did him wrong, but also that he will get back at anyone who messes with him.

1) Ah shit, here we go again

"Ah shit, here we go again."

The line said by CJ at the beginning of the game has become one of the most famous catchphrases and an even bigger meme on the internet. Players who have not even played Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas know about this and it has been constantly referenced by gamers all over the world in recent years.

This line also serves as an inciting incident in the story as it foreshadows that players are about to start an incredible adventure in the world of San Andreas. This is hands down the most iconic movement involving CJ in the game.

