5 of the most ridiculous vehicles featured in the GTA series

Considering how "normal" the GTA series is, it's surprising to see as many ridiculous vehicles as there are in a semi-realistic type of game.

A lot of what happens in GTA is utterly ridiculous. A player can get Wasted after killing thousands and only lose a hundred bucks or so, but that's a different type of ridiculousness altogether. Rather, this article focuses on the ridiculous vehicles in GTA that stand out from the normal conventions of what defines a GTA game.

Surprisingly, GTA has a lot of ridiculous vehicles. However, this list will just focus on obtainable vehicles, so the RC Cam, while utterly ridiculous to look at, isn't eligible for this list as it requires mods to use.

Five of the most ridiculous vehicles featured in GTA

#5 - Mr Whoopee

Other than the usual Rockstar euphemisms involving its name and design, the fact that a GTA protagonist can drive an ice cream truck is ridiculous in itself. It does play a bigger role in GTA Vice City, where Tommy Vercetti can sell drugs in it as a side mission. It's ridiculous but also pretty clever of Tommy to do.

It is also worth noting that Mr Whoopee doesn't take physical damage in GTA III. We don't know why that's the case, especially since vehicles in GTA III are prone to be destroyed super easily, but it is a neat trivia fact nonetheless. Aside from that, it's a pretty terrible vehicle statistically in every game it shows up, especially in GTA San Andreas, where it's worse than usual.

#4 - Vortex (GTA San Andreas)

Amphibious vehicles have always been cool to drive, but the strange design of the Vortex makes it appear ridiculous to some GTA San Andreas players. What makes it weirder is that the Vortex is technically an aircraft according to the game files, which is why when it's about to explode, it resembles an exploding aircraft as opposed to a normal exploding car.

The above fact also means hydras will chase players if they have a high enough Wanted Level, which is quite amusing given that the Vortex won't be able to defend itself well. Aside from its ridiculous aircraft attributes, the Vortex's strange amphibious nature makes it a ridiculous vehicle, even by GTA San Andreas standards.

#3 - RC Vehicles

RC Vehicles are usually something children play with, but the fact that so many of them are deadly within the GTA Universe is as ridiculous as it is hilarious. Imagine driving back from work, only to get killed by an Invade and Persuade Tank. Who knew something so small could pack such a punch.

RC Vehicles also seem prone to being involved in some of the most frustrating missions. Both GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas seems to involve these terribly designed missions, which makes the act of the player being frustrated quite humorous given the context. Considering how many RC Vehicles there are in the GTA series, it is only fair to put them together as most of them are equally ridiculous in nature.

#2 - Jetpack/Thruster

The Jetpack from GTA San Andreas is a fan-favourite. The nostalgia of flying around wherever the player pleased was simply outstanding. Fortunately for fans of the GTA San Andreas Jetpack, GTA Online released the Thruster, which behaves similarly to the Jetpack, except with missiles.

Both vehicles are ridiculous in nature. Ignoring basic game logic, most vehicles are normal and are somewhat believable in how they operate. Considering GTA San Andreas takes place in 1992, it is definitely ridiculous to see how wonderful the Jetpack is, although one's nostalgia is better to accept as opposed to bitter realism.

#1 - Oppressor Mk II

A flying bike is beyond ridiculous, and the Oppressor Mk II is often seen as a "jumping the shark" moment for GTA Online. There is no point in flying a plane when a flying bike is more mobile and can kill any plane easily. The fact that it warped a part of the GTA Online meta is ridiculous, although not entirely surprising. It says a lot about a vehicle's power when GTA Online players hate the idea of discounts and freebies involving the Oppressor Mk II.

As far as its design goes, the Oppressor Mk II represents a lot of the wacky shenanigans involving GTA Online in recent years. There are flying cars, cars that can go underwater, and jetpacks, but the Oppressor Mk II's infamy makes it the most noteworthy option for a ridiculous vehicle. Imagine being a returning casual player after a good number of years, only to be shot down by a dude in a flying bike. It's hilarious but also utterly ridiculous to think about.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the writer's opinions.