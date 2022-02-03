5 reasons why Area 69 is one of the most iconic locations in GTA San Andreas

Most GTA San Andreas players should already know what the deal is with Area 69; it's a military base full of mystery and valuable weaponry.

Anyone who has played through the main storyline has entered this location at least once. Best of all, it's not a location that players will likely forget. GTA San Andreas is already in the top three Grand Theft Auto games as far as general popularity goes, and this location is one of the most memorable parts of the game.

There's often no singular reason that makes it a fan-favorite location; instead, there's often several causes for its iconic status.

Five reasons that made Area 69 one of the most memorable GTA San Andreas locations

5) It's based on Area 51

The real-life location is far too dangerous to visit (Image via History.com)

Area 51 is one of the most enigmatic locations on Earth, leading to a myriad of conspiracy theories being created in relation to it. Naturally, most people can't go inside of it. In some ways, Area 69 is a fun substitute for that, as it's significantly easier to visit it in GTA San Andreas.

It's a tongue-in-cheek version of the real-life military base, but that doesn't make it any less fun to visit.

4) It's dangerous to fly over this location

A Surface-to-Air Missile which can easily shoot down aircraft (Image via Rockstar Games)

Surface-to-Air Missiles will shoot down most unauthorized aircraft with surprisingly deadly accuracy. Thus, it can be far more dangerous to try and visit Area 69 than it is in most areas in GTA San Andreas.

Even if the player survives their encounter here, they still have to deal with a 5-star Wanted Level. From there, they would have to deal with local law enforcement, which could have its own consequences.

3) Easy Wanted Level

If the player wants to obtain a guaranteed 5-star Wanted Level for whatever reason, then going to Area 69 is one of the best ways to do so. It's close to a safehouse (Verdant Meadows Airfield), making it easy to access.

The FBI Rancher only spawns when the player has a 5-star Wanted Level. Hence, that's one reason why a player might want a quick 5-star Wanted Level. Alternatively, they might wish to get 6-stars to fight against the military for fun.

2) Rhino Tanks

A Rhino Tank near Area 69 in GTA San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Rhino (sometimes called a Rhino Tank) is one of the most iconic vehicles in not just GTA San Andreas but the whole series. It's slow but extremely powerful. Weaponized vehicles weren't common in this game, especially for land-based ones.

The Rhino only spawns in two locations without cheat codes or getting a 6-star Wanted Level. The first and far more accessible location is in Area 69 (after the player completes Black Project). Otherwise, they would have to get 100% Completion to find it in Grove Street.

1) The Jetpack from Black Project

One of the most iconic moments in the game (Image via WOOF Bandits)

Black Project is arguably the most intriguing mission in GTA San Andreas. The Truth is a conspiracy theorist who often rambles about something questionable, but the fact that a Jetpack actually exists in Area 69 is surprising for first-time players.

It was especially strange back in 2004, as the Grand Theft Auto series didn't focus on futuristic elements back then. Still, it quickly became a fan-favorite "vehicle" due to its tremendous mobility, safety, and fluid controls (for the time).

Players can conveniently get more Jetpacks from the Verdant Meadows Airfield after completing Green Goo.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like GTA San Andreas's Jetpack? Yes No 0 votes so far