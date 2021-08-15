What makes GTA San Andreas' storyline the most iconic one 

GTA San Andreas changed the gaming industry when it was released back in 2004. The game instantly turned heads when Rockstar pushed the limits back in 2004.

GTA San Andreas performed spectacularly on the systems of those days and also showed a lot of players what the technology was truly capable of.

While many old-time players would argue that GTA Vice City or GTA 4 could be the best GTA of all time, GTA San Andreas takes storytelling and character building to a whole new level.

GTA San Andreas is a game about protagonist Carl Johnson who moves back to Los Santos from Liberty City after the news of his mother's death.

What makes the storyline of GTA San Andreas the most iconic one in the series

GTA San Andreas' story takes place in 1992. The game is set in fictional American cities such as Los Santos (based on Los Angeles), San Fierro (based on San Francisco) and Las Venturas (based in Las Vegas).

San Andreas is the story of how protagonist Carl Johnson returns to Los Santos to avenge his mother and wrestle back the power that Grove Street Families had over the city of Los Santos.

The story takes the players through betrayal, tempestuous friendships and a few plot twists in the process. The game balanced the story very well to make sure that every event had a narrative weight. Besides narrative coherence, the chronology was also perfect.

Every character in the game has a strong personality with a lot of soul. Each supporting character started to feel like a friend, while the betrayal of Ryder and Big Smoke was a disheartening moment for almost every fan.

GTA San Andreas had a strong antagonist who was really important, and through brilliant storytelling, players really grew to despise officer Frank Tenpenny. His selfish and greedy behavior gains no empathy from anyone, which makes players truly resent what he did to everyone from Grove Street Family.

The game shows players a true sense of family and brotherly bond. When it was time for the protagonist to step up and support the family, he did it and looked really cool while doing it too. The game will always be the standard for a good GTA story henceforth, and the legacy that GTA San Andreas created will be remembered by players forever.

GTA San Andreas was a story ahead of its time, and it changed how the gaming industry started taking story telling more seriously.

