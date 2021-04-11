5 iconic Carl “CJ” Johnson moments in GTA San Andreas

Carl "CJ" Johnson is arguably the greatest GTA protagonist of all time, yet to claim that one must go over his iconic moments in GTA San Andreas.

GTA San Andreas is full of memorable moments. CJ's adventure from beginning to the end is full of epic events and memorable characters, so there are unquestionably more than five iconic moments to choose from. However, for the sake of clarity, only the five most iconic moments will be chosen for this list.

As this subject is subjective (after all, one cannot quantify the value of what could be considered iconic so easily), some people are bound to disagree with the other entries on this list. That's perfectly acceptable, but it would be hard to argue that these moments aren't some of the most important and memorable scenes in the game in some way.

Five iconic Carl “CJ” Johnson moments in GTA San Andreas

#5 - Burying the Construction Foreman

Not all iconic moments are necessarily universally beloved. One of the most controversial moments (from a nonpolitical moment) in GTA San Andreas is when Carl Johnson buries a Construction Foreman for harassing Kendl. It isn't just a regular messed up moment, either. The Construction Foreman is buried in a portable toilet with cement enclosing it.

GTA protagonists being ruthless is nothing new, but CJ is one of the milder protagonists within the series (based on his average actions).

Still, this iconic moment shows how serious CJ is about his sister and how far he'll go to defend the things he loves.

#4 - Breaking the Bank at Caligula's

Heists are always a memorable part of a GTA game, and the heist in GTA San Andreas is no exception.

Almost as if it's straight out of an action flick, CJ plans how to steal a fortune from Caligula's Palace with his crew. Once the plan is set in motion, it's easily one of GTA San Andreas's best missions.

Yet, it's not just the quality of the mission that makes this moment stand out. It shows a different CJ side, especially since this mission isn't mandatory for the main storyline.

Here, CJ makes a ton of money and gets to punch Zero for his sheer incompetence. Anybody who hated Zero's missions would love this mission just for that moment.

#3 - Killing officers Tenpenny and Pulaski

Officer Tenpenny is a scumbag and his partner, Pulaski, is no different. Hence, killing these two officers is one of the best storyline moments in GTA San Andreas. They die in separate missions, but both death scenes are tied to the same plotline. Hence, they will be categorized together.

Officer Pulaski dies before officer Tenpenny does in the events of GTA San Andreas. Here, CJ digs his own grave out in the desert until officer Hernandez intervenes (and dies). CJ had to chase officer Pulaski around San Andreas before eventually giving him a brutal curb stomp.

As for officer Tenpenny, CJ isn't directly responsible for killing him. However, he plays a crucial role in indirectly killing Officer Tenpenny through the final chase sequence in GTA San Andreas's main story.

CJ has to protect his brother, Sweet, on this very chase, and it's the culmination of the entire plot.

#2 - Stealing a jetpack from Area 69

This moment is awesome for two reasons. First, it's a jetpack. Second, CJ is stealing the jetpack from Area 69, a well-defended military base based on the infamous Area 51 in the real world.

It's such an iconic and badass moment that CJ can pull it off successfully without a hitch. Players should remember that this is all thanks to The Truth, as well.

Not only is this a highly memorable mission, but it unlocks one of the coolest vehicles in GTA history.

The Jetpack in GTA San Andreas is a predecessor to the more wacky and bizarre vehicles found in later GTA titles, yet it feels absolutely awesome to fly. For some reason, it just works in the context of GTA San Andreas.

#1 - Killing Big Smoke

Big Smoke is arguably the most iconic villain in the series, making him the perfect foil for CJ in GTA San Andreas.

Although he isn't the main antagonist of the game, most players remember Big Smoke more for his legendary quotes and for the fact that he directly betrayed CJ and the gang. By comparison, Officer Tenpenny was always against CJ.

All of this tension culminates in the final battle in GTA San Andreas's main story (officer Tenpenny dies in a chase scene, so it's not technically a battle). It's an epic, albeit tragic, moment in GTA San Andreas.

Everything Big Smoke did could've been easily avoided, but CJ did the right thing to kill him in his crack palace. It's hard for players not to appreciate getting this far in GTA San Andreas.

