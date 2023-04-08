Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 increase max Prestige Rank to 13 with level cap of 650 in Season 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have a shared progression system, which means if you level up in one game, you also level up in the other. Consequently, you earn all the rewards and unlockables in each game as you level up.

Season 3, which is scheduled to be released on April 12, 2023, at 10:00 am PT, will increase the level cap to 650, with Prestige 13 being the maximum players can unlock. Previously, Prestige 9 was the limit that players could unlock by reaching Level 450.

"All progress will not reset at the beginning of each season": Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 developers on new Prestige Rank changes

Season 2 introduced players to an increased level cap of 450. The season's roadmap stated that the level cap was set to 500, but the removal of 50 levels was not known. New levels and Prestige Ranks will now be added to the game in the upcoming season.

Activision plans to add more levels each season. Before Season 2, Prestige 5 was the maximum players could unlock at Level 250.

From April 12 onwards, the ranks in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will be as follows:

Prestige 10: Unlocked at Level 500.

Prestige 11: Unlocked at Level 550.

Prestige 12: Unlocked at Level 600.

Prestige 13: Unlocked at Level 650 — this is the maximum level that can be achieved in Season 03.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty Rank up to level 650 in Season 03 and take on the accompanying challenges to earn Calling Cards 🏅



Furthermore, each new Prestige Rank will also unlock challenges that players can complete to obtain exclusive items, including animated calling cards, emblems, gun buddies, vinyl, and more. Per the official Season 3 blog:

"As stated previously, all progress will not reset at the beginning of each season. Players will continue ranking up at the level at which they ended Season 02, whether it was before the Prestige Ranks (1–55) or within the Prestige Ranks (56–450)."

None of the progress that players have made in Season 2 will be reset. It will carry over to the new season, while 200 new levels will be added.

Season 3 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will arrive on April 12, 2023, at 10:00 am PT. It will be available on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

