Super Mario RPG Remake: How to win more Yoshi Race and get all rewards

Yoshi Race is one of the many mini-games that you will be able to enjoy in Super Mario RPG Remake. It is a bit harder to master than the other side content. However, it provides the best rewards once you master it and start winning multiple races.

To win a Yoshi Race in the game, you need to defeat Boshi and the other Yoshis by correctly pressing the buttons in the required sequence and rhythm, which will automatically help your Yoshi run faster.

Timing is key when it comes to having an edge over opponents in the mini-game, and while the Yoshi Race looks simple enough to master, it can be deceptively challenging.

Today’s Super Mario RPG guide will go over some of the things you can do to have an easier time winning Yoshi Races in the remake.

How to easily win a Yoshi Race in Super Mario RPG Remake

To have an easier time during a Yoshi Race in Super Mario RPG Remake, you will need to input the button sequence (which will usually prompt A or B) that appears in the right rhythm. Just press the buttons exactly as shown in the bottom-right of the screen as soon as the prompt appears and the button display gets larger.

If you mistime the rhythms by pressing the button too soon or missing it entirely, then your Yoshi will slow down. Fortunately, you will be able to speed it back up again by pressing Y and feeding it a Yoshi Cookie.

However, wasting your cookies like this is not advised as you need to spend cookies to participate in the races as well as use them as a currency to purchase items from Big Yoshi.

To make the race even more challenging, the button prompts will disappear after half the race is complete. So memorize the sequence and understand the rhythm in which they appear to win the race.

One good trick will be to press the buttons early if you are not too confident about the rhythm and only use a Yoshi Cookie as a final resort.

Yoshi Race rewards in Super Mario RPG Remake

Expand Tweet

When you win a Yoshi Race, you will get to make back double the amount of Yoshi Cookies that you have wagered. It’s one of the best ways to get more cookies in the game. You can later use these cookies to purchase items from Big Yoshi.

Here is a list of everything that you can purchase:

Red Essence

Frog Coins

Yoshi-Aide

Bracer

Energizer

While mastering the Yoshi Race is tricky, your efforts will be worth the rewards. If you are struggling with progression in Super Mario RPG Remake, then it’s advised to get your hands on as many items as you can get from Big Yoshi.