Which is the best Clan Capital spell after the Clash of Clans October update?

Clash of Clans is a well-known strategy game available on Android and iOS devices. Its October 2023 update is now live, meaning players have plenty of new features and items to check out. With this patch, developer Supercell has tweaked the power of spells and troops. It has also introduced a new Capital district in this October update as well, along with a mega troop, a Capital troop, and a Capital spell called Endless Haste.

This article takes a look at the overpowered Endless Haste spell and why it is the best Clan Capital spell in Clash of Clans after October 2023's update.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Clash of Clans' October update has overpowered the spell Endless Haste

The Clash of Clans October update has brought a new meta in this game's troops and spells categories. The Rage spell was ranked at the tier list's top in previous updates. However, Endless Haste has now taken its spot, thanks to its longer duration, larger radius, and positive effects on troops.

Units under its effect maintain their speed boost even after the spell is active. Therefore, the best spell to use in Clan Capital bouts now is Endless Haste. Once you have built the Endless Haste Spell Factory, you can unlock it. Making the factory requires a level two District Hall in the newly introduced Goblin Mines Capital district.

Endless Haste does not stack with multiple uses but can be overridden temporarily by the Rage spell due to its higher speed boost. However, it can be used for four attacks, making it superior to other options that you can use only twice. Due to its longevity and big radius, it becomes a valuable asset to your attack strategies.

How to use Endless Haste

You can quickly deploy Endless Hate when your units enter an area with well-equipped enemy defenses. The speed boost spell will give your troops a long-term speed advantage for the entire attack, even after they leave the spell's radius in Clan Capital wars.

Using Endless Haste on Golems, Giants, Super Wizards, Rocket Balloons, and Hog Raiders can help dismantle the defenses and traps set by the opponents. Besides, upgrading this spell can create more dominant gameplay in the Clan Capital wars. The table below shows the increase in speed of your units after you upgrade it.

Level Speed Increase 1 7 2 8 3 9 4 10

Goblin Mines is necessary to unlock Endless Haste

The October update of Clash of Clans has introduced a new Capital district: Goblin Mines. To unlock Endless Haste, you need to reach Capital Hall level 9. Thereon, this title will unlock Goblin Mines, providing you a Goblin Tower, a Spear Trap, and the meta spell, Endless Haste.

Check out the Clash of Clans October update features to learn about the aforementioned Capital district.

Endless Haste can potentially dominate the Clan Capital wars, and you can use it to boost your troops on the battlefield. To learn more about the enhancements and fixes brought to Clash of Clans in October's update, check out its patch notes.