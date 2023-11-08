How to start a save in Football Manager 2024 Mobile

Football Manager 2024 Mobile has been available on Netflix since November 6, 2023. Sports Interactive announced in September that their flagship football simulator will be available on Netflix Games, with promising new intriguing features and game modes.

That said, the FMM community has raised queries regarding how to start a new save data in the installment. The game will supposedly go through major changes in the 2025 edition, and players have been looking for the right save data to carry forward in the remodeled title.

This article will guide you to save data in the title through Netflix gaming.

Football Manager 2024 Mobile: How to start a save

Netflix's Football Manager 2024 Mobile has three game modes: Career, Challenge, and My Club. Your choice will play a crucial role in shaping up your saved data in the football simulator, as the players, managers, and club databases will vary accordingly.

The most popular game mode in the title is Career mode, and this is how you start:

Choose Career mode and press the confirm button (at the bottom right corner).

mode and press the confirm button (at the bottom right corner). Select the preferred country where you want to manage a club and press confirm.

Select Team window will appear; select the league division and the club from it you want to manage. Press the confirm button after that.

window will appear; select the league division and the club from it you want to manage. Press the confirm button after that. The Game Options window will appear. On the right side, choose one Game World option from Use Fake Players, Attribute Masking, or Budgets in First Window. On the left side, choose the Unlockables for your saved data.

window will appear. On the right side, choose one option from Use Fake Players, Attribute Masking, or Budgets in First Window. On the left side, choose the for your saved data. Create your profile in the next window and put down your manager's name, country, and reputation.

in the next window and put down your manager's name, country, and reputation. Take your picture for your manager profile and press confirm to start your save data in the football simulator.

Note: The same steps are used to start the Challenge and My Club modes in the title.

Features in Football Manager 2024 Mobile

Sports Interactive has introduced new features in Football Manager 2024 Mobile, including:

Enhanced recruitment policy: The simulator’s AI algorithm makes logical decisions regarding recruitment and financial recommendations, targeting players according to the club’s financial health.

The simulator’s AI algorithm makes logical decisions regarding recruitment and financial recommendations, targeting players according to the club’s financial health. Financial Fair Play (FFP): FFP rules now include squad size and transfer pending restrictions, fines, and sanctions like competition incomes.

FFP rules now include squad size and transfer pending restrictions, fines, and sanctions like competition incomes. Rapid match insight: Win, lose, or draw, the new post-match window will provide an immediate overview of the match’s vital moments after full-time. Besides, it will present you with options to boost your team’s performance in the upcoming fixtures.

Win, lose, or draw, the new post-match window will provide an immediate overview of the match’s vital moments after full-time. Besides, it will present you with options to boost your team’s performance in the upcoming fixtures. Onboarding: The onboarding system will present you with a detailed tutorial and guidance on the pros and cons of each tactic, formation, and player.

That concludes our guide regarding how to start a save in FM 24 Mobile. Check out the best clubs to rebuild in the latest installment.