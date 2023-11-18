Top 5 racing games to play on your mobiles (2023)

Racing games are a highly grossing category in the mobile gaming sector due to the realistic graphics and gameplay provided by different developers. The seamless and immersive mechanics make this genre one of the most enjoyable experiences for racing title fans.

With advanced gaming technology, developers strive to create more lifelike representations of fast cars. Consequently, the racing game community constantly searches for unique titles offering the best features, vehicles, and mechanics.

That said, this article will list the best racing games for 2023, featuring the best experience for players.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the writer's opinions

Asphalt 9, Riptide GP, and other best racing games for mobile in 2023

5) Beach Buggy Racing 2

Beach Buggy Racing 2 is for casual gamers who prefer playing titles with vibrant visuals and colorful characters. The characters have unique abilities, with customizable cars. It runs on Vector Unit’s engine with Nvidia PhysX to provide immersive gameplay.

Additionally, the title introduces various events and limited-period tournaments in which players can participate and win lucrative prizes. The strategic gameplay allows for offensive tactics against opponents during online races, making it an enjoyable experience.

4) Riptide GP 2

Riptide GP 2 is Vector Unit’s flagship game, allowing players to control futuristic hydro jets in water moto racing. It features great visuals, an enjoyable soundtrack, and unique racing mechanics. Besides, the futuristic racing locations feature immersive drones, buildings, and tracks for an exciting experience.

The game offers several modes that allow you to compete in offline and online races. The career mode lets you explore the world of Riptide GP with thrilling campaign races.

3) Grid Autosport

This well-known racing title on PC, Console, and Nintendo platforms by Feral Interactive was recently launched on Android and iOS devices, providing high-end graphics and gameplay. It features various racing disciplines, tracks, and real-life cars, allowing you to experience console-quality gaming on mobile devices.

Additionally, the game offers realistic physics and customized controls to ensure a real-world car steering experience.

2) Real Racing 3

Electronic Arts’ Real Racing 3 is among the highest-grossing racing games in the Google Play Store. Launched in 2013, it remains one of the best racing simulators for mobile devices because of the diverse range of modes and cars available.

The developer provides frequent updates that keep the graphic visuals and gaming experience fresh and exciting with various events and limited-edition game modes.

Additionally, this game is officially licensed with Formula 1 and Formula E, providing you with real-world cars, teams, and racers. Hence, you can experience a realistic Formula Racing experience on your mobile.

1) Asphalt 9: Legends

Asphalt 9: Legends is one of the most popular mobile racing games ever produced for mobile platforms. This Gameloft title offers a balance between a racing simulation and an arcade racer. It features real-life cars, parts, and locations, providing excellent graphics and visuals on mobile devices.

Moreover, the racing title offers various steer-controlling options, with one allowing you to control the car while the game does the acceleration and steering in autopilot mode.

These beloved racing games are the best options in 2023. Whether you're a casual gamer or a dedicated enthusiast, these games provide a platform letting you use your favorite cars, characters, and strategies in visually empowered locations and tracks.

We recommend you try this curated list to find a suitable title.