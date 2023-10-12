F1 Mobile Racing Update 30 Patch Notes: New features, fixes, and more

F1 Mobile Racing has announced Update 30 patch notes, with a few significant changes and improvements made in its gameplay. EA Sports has been busy improving its flagship games, EA FC Mobile and F1 Mobile. Fans of the racing game have been asking for a major update to fix the bugging issues that plagued the gameplay experience.

The title will be undergoing some major overhauls in animation, career mode bug fixes, circuit improvements, and more. This update is available from October 12, 2023, on both Android and iOS devices.

This article will explore all the additions and changes brought in F1 Mobile Racing through the Update 30 patch.

Las Vegas is returning to F1 Mobile Racing in Update 30 patch

Players have been demanding the Las Vegas racing circuit on social media platforms. EA Sports heard the cries and officially brought back the fan-favorite racing circuit to the FIA Formula One World Championship 2023 season in F1 Mobile Racing. The racing circuit will be around 6.12km in 14 turns, racing past many iconic locations of Las Vegas.

Additionally, the developer has introduced a new time-limited event, allowing you to explore the Las Vegas and Qatar circuits to win plenty of lucrative rewards, including themed liveries.

Quality of Life features

EA Sports has acknowledged the feedback from the F1 Mobile Racing community and made several tweaks at different sections of the game, increasing accessibility and providing a balanced gaming experience.

Participation rewards: Players can receive rewards just by participating in events. After registering on the leaderboards, you will receive the prizes at the end of the event.

Free entry to the first round of events: Players can enter the first round of any event for free if the active event includes more than one Grand Prix. You must pay an entry fee to enter the next rounds thereon.

Fast-track time adjusted: EA Sports has adjusted the time required for fast-tracking in F1 Mobile Racing. Players can fast-track three times a day, making the research duration smaller than before. Moreover, the fast-track time has removed 30 minutes for each box type and introduced a new box.

Daily parts

F1 Mobile Racing Update 30 will feature various performance and staff-type parts in the store every day at a discount. The daily offers will include around four performance parts and two staff-type parts in the store.

You can shuffle the selection by watching an advert to get a new list of items in the daily parts section. The shuffle is limited to five times a day, and you must wait for the next day to reshuffle the selection if the limit is reached.

5th-anniversary event

F1 Mobile Racing completes its fifth anniversary in 2023. To celebrate, the developer has introduced special events with unique rewards and in-game sales for all users. The special event is free to join and includes lucrative prizes such as profile banners and avatars to decorate your profile. Moreover, you will get a special livery for your Technical Regulations car.

Three Showdown events are available to test your skills against top-rated drivers. Additionally, a special sale is active on the store that provides Legendary parts at discounted rates.

General fixes

Fixed an issue where some cars’ DRS animation would appear incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where a player would sometimes not receive the correct rewards when ending a Pro League season.

Fixed the issue with Scuderia Ferrari car number 55 (Carlos Sainz) where the middle hazard light was sometimes not blinking correctly in wet conditions.

Fixed an issue where the Engine Audio would not be present after entering the settings menu during onboarding.

Fixed the issue where the race would resume after the first ERS tutorial, even though the second tutorial was on the screen in F1 Mobile Racing.

Fixed an issue where the ERS tutorial would incorrectly highlight the ERS gauge in some aspect ratios.

Fixed an issue with the steering wheel display where some numbers for the selected gear were too close and slightly overlapping.

Fixed issue where “x2 cars” are seen instead of “x1 car” and “x1 chassis part” in the purchase animation for McLaren Formula 1 Team and Williams Racing cars.

Fixed issue where a player would see exactly double their total scored points at the end of the event rewards animation.

Fixed issue when purchasing a new car, the previous cars’ equipped R&D parts are equipped in the deck.

Fixed the issue where the text "5 Free Rewards" on the ad-streak icon is not translated in real-time if the player changes their in-game localization.

Fixed the issue where the reconnection pop-up is present for a short period when the player joined any Hotlap event.

Challenges

Fixed an issue where the challenge "Open [X] Boxes Using Fast Track" was not correctly tracking progress.

Fixed issue in F1 Mobile Racing, where the "Claim your Free Reward in the shop" challenge was present in the daily challenges tab with an infinite spinner and 99999 values.

Fixed an issue where the “Collect [X] Parts challenge” was not progressing correctly when the player claimed the parts through an end-of-the-event reward box.

Fixed issue where if the challenge claim button was tapped rapidly in quick succession, the XP reward given was only reflected after a reboot.

Fixed issue where upon claiming the “Reach League 3” challenge would cause multiple “Reach league [X] challenges” appear.

Career Mode

Fixed the issue where the “Insufficient Tokens” pop-up message would not appear in Career Mode when the player does not have enough Tokens to repair the car.

Fixed the issue where Career Mode would not correctly end the first time a player retired from a season.

Fixed the issue where only one reward was displayed in the Career Mode End of Season rewards instead of the five received.

Fixed an issue with the “Challenger I” text for the Williams Racing Requisite, which was displayed incorrectly.

Circuit Improvements

Fixed an Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari (Imola) issue where a duplicate DRS board was present at Turn 15.

Updated Suzuka International Racing Course (Japan) DRS position to align with real-world track changes in F1 Mobile Racing.

Updated Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (Spain) final sector to align with real-world track changes.

Fixed DRS zone placement for the Lusail International Circuit (Qatar) mini-map.

Fixed missing braking markers on Lusail International Circuit (Qatar).

Fixed issue on Lusail International Circuit (Qatar) Turn 9 where a light was incorrectly placed.

Fixed issue where rumble strips on Lusail International Circuit (Qatar) would cause aggressive shaking when crossing rumble strips on low-end devices.

Additional Improvements

Fixed an issue where some F1 Mobile Racing circuits would be downloaded on a player's first boot after updating the game, causing the “What's New” to be delayed/missed.

Improved the performance gain from “Perfect Start” compared to “Good Start”.

Further improvements and stability quality for Low-quality devices.

Fixed issue on Low-quality devices where it was possible to see through the Oracle Red Bull Racing and MoneyGram Haas F1 Team car chassis when in cockpit view and the halo column was disabled.

Improved cockpit camera view in all cars so they are more uniform.

Improved device performance on Lusail International Circuit (Qatar).

Fixed an issue where some Pro League UI did not correctly fit specific aspect ratios.

Improved performance for the Samsung Galaxy S21+ device when making sharp turns.

Fixed issue when the joining an event text had overlaps when in Spanish localization.

Fixed overlap for daily challenges text when in German localization.

Fixed the issue where the text on the counter for McLaren Formula 1 Team car lending was overlapping in German localization.

Fixed an issue where the account deletion pop-up could be easily dismissed by clicking anywhere on the screen.

Updated the logo for X (formerly known as Twitter) throughout F1 Mobile Racing.

That concludes our foray into the Update 30 patch for F1 Mobile Racing.