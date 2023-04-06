5 best mobile racing games to play in April 2023

With the advancement in gaming technology, racing games have been at the forefront of pushing the limits of hardware capabilities on all platforms. Developers are continually innovating to deliver seamless, immersive, and realistic driving experiences to players on mobiles, PCs, and consoles.

Racing games on mobile have witnessed continual improvements in graphics, gameplay, and performance. Along with that, new titles are being introduced to the market that offer unique features.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Asphalt 9 and four other racing games that are highly recommended for mobile in 2023

1) Asphalt 9: Legends

Asphalt 9: Legends (Image via Google Play)

Asphalt 9: Legends, released in 2018, is one of Gameloft's most popular mobile racing games. It is a sequel to Asphalt 8 and offers the perfect balance between a racing simulation and an arcade racer. The game features real-world cars, car parts, and locations, and boasts some of the best graphics available on mobile platforms.

Additionally, it offers several control options, with one of them being slightly similar to autopilot where the game does the acceleration and steering for you.

2) CarX Highway Racing

CarX Highway Racing was developed by CarX Technologies and is one of the highest-rated games on Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store. It features around 40 cars with stunning visuals, genuine physics, and realistic landscapes. It also has the simplest and most intuitive controls among its peers in the racing category, making it easier to learn and master.

The game supports offline mode as well and takes up less than 700 MB on your device, making it a worthy recommendation.

3) Real Racing 3

Real Racing 3 (Image via EA)

Real Racing 3 was launched in 2013 by Electronic Arts and still holds up as one of the best racing games for mobile. With a diverse range of game modes and cars, this game offers plenty of excitement for players. The developers, Electronic Arts, frequently update the game with new events such as Autocross, Time Trial, and Drag Race to keep the gameplay fresh.

If you're also a fan of Formula 1 and Formula E, then you're in luck as Real Racing has Formula 1 events with officially-licensed cars, teams, and racers that you can use. Additionally, you can link your Facebook account to the game and participate in tournaments with your friends who play Real Racing.

4) Need for Speed No Limits

Need for Speed No Limits (Image via EA)

Need for Speed No Limits is one of EA's flagship racing games for mobile and is part of the popular Need for Speed franchise. The game consists of street racing, vehicle customization, and high-speed police chases. It also has campaign racing missions as part of the story mode.

Other events in the game include Series Races, Rival Races, and limited-time events that grant several rewards and help in progression. This is a must-play if you enjoy high-quality graphics and vibrant racing environments.

5) Beach Buggy Racing 2

Beach Buggy Racing 2 (Image via Pinterest)

Beach Buggy Racing 2 is a game recommended for casual gamers who love racing with funny and colorful characters. The game utilizes the Vector Engine and NVIDIA's PhysX for realistic physics and smooth gameplay. Players can select characters with unique abilities and customize their cars to improve their racing performance.

Moreover, gamers can participate in various tournaments and events to win in-game rewards. The game's stunning visuals and the ability to use offensive tactics against opponents during races make it enjoyable for all players.

Poll : 0 votes