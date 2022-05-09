Electronic Arts is developing a new mobile LOTR game called The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth

Electronic Arts have announced a cooperation with Middle-earth Enterprises for a new Lord of the Rings mobile game.

The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth is being developed by EA's Capital Games, the firm behind the billion-dollar Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes. It's a collectible role-playing game that provides a strategic, social tournament experience.

Earlier, EA produced a slew of Lord of the Rings games. In the early 2000s, the company also created cinematic tie-in games for The Two Towers and The Return of the King.

Glu Mobile, which Electronic Arts purchased in 2021, produced and released The Lord of the Rings: Middle-earth Defense in 2010. However, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has produced five of the previous six Middle-earth games for Android and iOS.

Electronic Arts' upcoming massive licensed project for mobile platforms is The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth

According to an Electronic Arts press release, Heroes of Middle-earth will include turn-based gameplay and a large cast of protagonists from throughout the enormous realm of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.

According to Malachi Boyle, EA's vice president for mobile RPGs, the game will also have high-fidelity visuals, dramatic animations, and sophisticated visuals.

Electronic Arts' new relationship with Middle-earth Enterprises was revealed today. This is not long after it was rumored that Saul Zentz Co., the parent company of Middle-earth Enterprises, was holding an auction for The Lord of the Rings video game rights.

Though it's conceivable that this agreement precedes the auction procedure, it looks like EA was one of the victorious bidders.

Upcoming Lord of The Rings projects

The upcoming Lord of the Rings game Heroes of Middle-earth is just not the only one in the development. Daedalic is working on a Gollum-themed game that will be released this year.

In addition, The Lord of the Rings Online, a long-running MMO, continues to be strong, having just reached its greatest player count in ten years, owing in part to its 15th-anniversary celebration.

Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be unlike any previous Lord of the Rings game in that it will track the life and works of the strange creature. Daedalic has been narrow about the development, but details about Gollum have begun to emerge.

One thing is clear: Gollum intends to be a distinctive, fascinating adventure unlike any other Lord of the Rings game before it, from gaming experiences to characters and graphic design.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will involve playing in the shoes of the eponymous Gollum as the ring gains control of his life and drives him insane. The game will take place between Gollum discovering the ring and the beginning of the Lord of the Rings trilogy. Given that Gollum is claimed to have survived for hundreds of years.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar