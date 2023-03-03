5 best flagship phones to play Asphalt 9: Legends in 2023

With the release of several Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship phones in early 2023, Asphalt 9: Legends couldn’t have asked for a better hardware platform to be played on. Released in 2018, the game has gone on to become one of the most installed and critically acclaimed titles not only on Google’s PlayStore but on the Apple store as well.

Games like Asphalt 9: Legends need top-of-the-line hardware as you race in incredible detail and at breakneck speed at high number of frames per second. Qualcomm’s latest and greatest SoC platform has managed to go toe-to-toe with Apple’s A16 Bionic with a superior GPU, something incredibly crucial for gaming.

So without further ado, let’s look at some of the best flagship phones to enjoy Asphalt 9: Legends in 2023.

OnePlus 11, Xiaomi 13 Pro, and 3 more flagship phones for Asphalt 9: Legends

1) OnePlus 11 ($705)

OS Android 13 SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM and Storage 8 GB to 16 GB, 128 GB to 512 GB Battery 5000 mAh Display 6.7 inches 120 Hz

No other OEM has marked a return to the root formula better than OnePlus with its 11 series of affordable flagships. This cost is only relative when compared to the much more expensive phones on the block, like the S23 series and the iPhone 14 series. OnePlus has also managed to make a famous alert slider return on the 11 line-up.

OnePlus 11 has a large 6.7 inch screen with fast RAM and a blazing fast UFS 4.0 storage technology. The battery is on the higher side as well, which ensures long gaming sessions with ease. Being cheaper than most flagship phones on the list, OnePlus 11 is a no-brainer to consider for Asphalt 9: Legends.

2) Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate ($955)

OS Android 12 SoC Dimensity 9000+ RAM and Storage 16 GB 512 GB Battery 6000 mAh Display 6.78 inches 165 Hz

Last year’s best choice to play games like Asphalt 9: Legends is not suddenly out of contention simply because a meaner SoC is in town. With its patented and unique features like Air Triggers, a dedicated vapor chamber for cooling, and a monstrously high refresh rate of 165 Hz, the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate is still one of the best phones to beat for gaming in general.

The Dimensity 9000 is a bit slower than Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 on paper, but that will hardly translate into real-world statistics once the game is powered up and running.

3) Xiaomi 13 Pro

OS Android 13 SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM and Storage 8 GB to 12 GB, 128 GB to 512 GB Battery 4820 mAh Display 6.73 inches 120 Hz

The Xiaomi 13 Pro ticks all the right boxes to experience gaming in detail and high frames with a large display. The striking 6.73 inch screen offers gorgeous fidelity at a pixel density of 522 PPI.

On top of that, the device is IP 68 certified, thus eradicating any fears of mishaps. With its powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and UFS 4.0 storage, it is easy to enjoy Asphalt 9: Legends with utmost ease.

Since the SoC is built on an efficient 4nm architecture, the phone rarely heats or throttles in intensive tasks like gaming.

4) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max ($939)

OS iOS 16 SoC A16 Bionic RAM and Storage 6 GB, 128 GB to 1 TB Battery 4323 mAh Display 6.7 inches 120 Hz

The list wouldn’t be complete without a flagship Apple device for obvious reasons. Not only has the tech giant been consistently making some of the most powerful SoCs in the last few years, but it also has the advantage of making highly optimized software for its hardware. This is also observed in games as the developers find it easier to optimize games for iOS than Android.

The A16 Bionic is one of the most powerful SoCs Apple has ever designed and it shows in highly intense tasks with ease. The A16 Bionic breezes past most of the demanding games like Asphalt 9: Legends, while lagging behind the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in terms of GPU alone.

5) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra ($1090)

OS Android 13 SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM and Storage 8 GB to 12 GB, 256 GB to 1 TB Battery 5000 mAh Display 6.8 inches 120 Hz

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is perhaps the only phone that is leading the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 line-up. This is thanks to a unique partnership between Qualcomm and Samsung, wherein the latter has managed to overclock the SoC by a decent margin. This overclocked core can theoretically pump better and more stable frames over a longer period, making it ideal for gaming.

With a large 5000 mAh battery, and a massive 6.8 inch screen, this smartphone is one of the best choices to enjoy Asphalt 9: Legends.

These five flagship phones aren’t the definitive picks to enjoy Asphalt 9: Legends, but they simply represent choices that are reliable.

