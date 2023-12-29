5 best mobile game launches of 2023

Mobile games have become an integral part of the gaming industry, with various renowned developers porting PC and console titles onto mobile platforms. 2023 has seen multiple releases with impressive gameplay and visuals in line with modern AAA releases. With such a vast amount of mobile titles in the market, it can be overwhelming for the players.

So, we have curated a list of the five best game launches of 2023 that boast an immersive user experience.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

FC Mobile, Monster Hunter Now, and three others are the best mobile game launches in 2023

1) Reverse 1999

Reverse 1999 is a strategic role-playing game (RPG) developed by Bluepoch. Released on October 26, 2023, this gacha title boasts over 10 million downloads on Apple Store and Google Play Store. It features stunning locations where players control two characters to fight off against monsters.

These units possess powerful incantations (abilities) that can be upgraded through gathering resources, redeeming coupons, and in-game virtual currencies. Regulus is a beginner-friendly character that has been popular since its launch. Check out the character guide to start your journey on a positive note.

2) FC Mobile

FC Mobile is the remodeled version of the well-known FIFA franchise. EA Sports has focused on incorporating realistic gameplay on the field in this installment. Player movements, reactions, traits, and capabilities are balanced and replicate real-life situations. It is one of the best football simulators in the mobile gaming market in 2023.

Furthermore, the mobile game introduces new events and campaigns weekly that provide lucrative player packs and resources. Check out all the quests of the Winter Wildcards event in FC Mobile.

3) Monster Hunter Now

Monster Hunter Now is a role-playing mobile game (RPG) developed by Capcom in collaboration with Niantic, Inc. The developers are known for creating games featuring ghastly creatures, and players must slay them in an open-world environment. This entry boasts visually appealing locations, terrifying monsters, powerful guns, and special skills.

Special skills play a key role in defeating the monster bosses, and it is vital to unlock them. Check out how to unlock special skills in Monster Hunter Now.

4) Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail is a role-playing game (RPG) developed by Mihoyo in collaboration with Cognosphere. It features the protagonist, Trailblazer, who traverses different worlds to resolve disasters caused by the Stellaron. The players make a team of four in turn-based combat that takes place in a majestic open-world environment. Each character has its elemental type and powerful abilities that are used to fight against the monsters.

Additionally, the developer releases various redeemable coupon codes monthly that can be used to collect resourceful items and upgrade characters.

5) Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is the compilation of three classic GTA titles: Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Grove Street Games collaborated with Rockstar Games to develop the mobile version of the trilogy.

These titles are remastered with upgraded gameplay mechanics and graphics. Released on December 14, 2023, players can access all three entries through Netflix Games.

Players must have a Netflix subscription to get this game. It can played either through the Netflix application or by downloading from the app stores.

That concludes our foray into the best mobile titles launched in 2023. Check out the best upcoming games you should play in 2024.