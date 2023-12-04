A bunch of redemption codes in Honkai Star Rail are active for December 2023, as the community is immersed in yet another successful update in the game. With Argenti releasing soon in the next banner of patch 1.5, players should collect all the free resources to summon the 5-star DPS, as he will be an excellent addition for various team compositions.

Thankfully, HoYoverse offers quite a bit of Stellar Jades and other freebies that can be claimed by code redemption. Players are advised to activate them as soon as possible, as some of them might expire soon.

This article contains all the active Honkai Star Rail codes and further expands on their redemption methods.

Honkai Star Rail active redeem codes for December 2023

Expand Tweet

Listed below are all the active codes in Honkai Star Rail for December 2023 and their corresponding rewards:

KB9A7VJ5VQW7 : 10,000 Credit

: 10,000 Credit YTRB6VKMVRZB : 10,000 Credit

: 10,000 Credit ST9T6DKLVRGX : 10,000 Credit

: 10,000 Credit 5S9BND25CRBK : 50x Stellar Jade + 10,000 Credit

: 50x Stellar Jade + 10,000 Credit US9SND24U8FB : 3x Dry Emergency Light

: 3x Dry Emergency Light 4BQSPDKLVQFF : 3x Camo Paint

: 3x Camo Paint JT8BPUJMURUP : 3x Sweet Dreams Soda

: 3x Sweet Dreams Soda STARRAILGIFT: 100x Stellar Jade + 4x Traveler's Guide + 5x Bottled Soda + 50,000 Credit

Most of the codes offer either free Credit or in-game consumables that can be used to obtain various effects. Only 5S9BND25CRBK and STARRAILGIFT reward Stellar Jades.

It is worth noting that Trailblazers can also claim an exclusive code by participating in the ongoing HoYo FEST 2023, which is available until December 31, 2023. They can do so by simply picking a caption from the gift box and sharing the chosen option.

How to redeem active codes in Honkai Star Rail

Redeeming any Honkai Star Rail codes is quite straightforward. You can do so from any device by using either the in-game method or the official website.

Redeem the active codes via the in-game method (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are all the steps you need to follow for the first redemption procedure that involves the in-game menu:

Boot up your game and log into your account.

Once the character appears on the screen, hit Pause to access the in-game menu.

Click on the “...” button beside the profile name at the top right corner of the screen.

Choosing the "Redemption Code” option opens a new window.

Enter the active codes one at a time and press “Confirm” every time to activate them.

Use the official webpage to redeem the active codes (Imaeg via HoYoverse)

Follow the next steps to redeem the active codes via the official website:

Access the official webpage by clicking on this link: https://hsr.hoyoverse.com/gift

Use the proper HoYoverse account to log in and select the correct server.

Insert the codes in the blank area and click on “Redeem” to conclude the process.

The rewards will be delivered through in-game mailbox, which can be accessed from the Envelope icon in the Pause menu.