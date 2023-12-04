Fire character tier list for Honkai Star Rail (December 2023)

Six characters wield the power of the Fire element in Honkai Star Rail. Each one treads on different paths; therefore, they excel in various fields. This also includes one of the best single-target DPS characters in the title.

With the arrival of a new month, Trailblazers might wonder what the best Fire characters are to build. For those curious, this article places each in a tier list based on how they perform on the battlefield.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely relies on the author's opinion.

Fire character tier list in Honkai Star Rail as of December 2023

Fire character tier list for December 2023 (Image via Tiermaker)

The picture above showcases all playable Fire characters ranked in a tier list from SS to B tiers. For a fair judgment, each character is assessed without Eidolons.

SS tier

Topaz & Numby (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail character in this tier is outstanding with a flawless kit in possession. They can clear any activities without breaking a sweat.

The Fire character in the SS tier is:

Topaz & Numby

The latest addition to the Path of The Hunt roster, Topaz & Numby can deal colossal Fire damage to her opponents. Her kit revolves around launching follow-up attacks on adversaries. She also has great synergy with other characters who can unleash follow-up attacks, such as Jing Yuan, Clara, and Himeko.

S tier

Himeko (Image via HoYoverse)

Characters in this tier are phenomenal but require decent investment to unleash their full potential.

The Honkai Star Rail Fire characters in the S tier are:

Himeko

Asta

The navigator of the Astral Express and the lead astronomer of the Herta Space Station are both excellent characters. Their kits are unique to them, but due to how their abilities work, both require a team to leave a strong impression.

A tier

Guinaifen (Image via HoYoverse)

The character in this tier is excellent and holds great value with proper investment and Eidolons.

The Fire character in this tier is:

Guinaifen

Guinaifen is one of the new four-star characters wielding the Fire element in Honkai Star Rail. She excels in dealing damage through DoTs (Damage over Time) as she treads on the Path of Nihility.

B tier

Trailblazer (Image via HoYoverse)

The Characters in this tier are overshadowed by others who tread the same Path.

The Fire characters in B tier are:

Trailblazer (Preservation)

Hook

The Trailblazer of the Preservation Path can become useful when fitted with the proper equipment. They require a team tailored for them and significant investment to shine on the battlefield.

Hook can be useful in various scenarios as she treads on the Path of Destruction. Her DoTs are the primary source of her damage and require some Eidolons for a damage boost.

