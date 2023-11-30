Honkai Star Rail announces 800 Stellar Jades reward to celebrate multiple awards in 2023

Honkai Star Rail is one of the industry's most successful gacha games. Hoyoverse's space RPG, launched in 2023 in April, has increased the fame of the studio behind the acclaimed Genshin Impact. As the year comes to its final month, Honkai Star Rail has won a few awards in Apple App Store and Google's Play Store.

To commemorate its achievement, HoYoverse is giving away 800 Stellar Jades, the game currency used to summon the characters. Continue reading to learn more about how to acquire these goodies and when they expire.

How to claim free 800 Stellar Jades in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse's Honkai Star Rail was named "Best Overall Game" on the Play Store and "iPhone Game of the Year" on the App Store. To celebrate this, the developer is giving away 800 Stellar Jades, just as the game's version 1.5's phase II is approaching.

You can get this reward by heading to Honkai Star Rail's in-game mail section and claiming it there. The jades will be delivered via mail on December 1 at 12 AM (server time). Keep in mind that the rewards will expire when version 1.5, The Crepuscule Zone, concludes on December 26, 2023. So make sure to claim it before the time limit expires.

Honkai Star Rail has also been nominated for the "Best Mobile Game" category at The Game Awards 2023, and players may receive more rewards if HoYoverse can bag another win. Star Rail's sister title, Genshin Impact, has also received a nomination in the "Best Ongoing Game" category. It is featured alongside other behemoths like Fortnite, Cyberpunk 2077, Apex Legends, and Final Fantasy XIV.

HoYoverse's sci-fi space RPG will soon enter the second phase of its current version 1.5. Physical Erudition, Argenti, and Quantum Nihility, Silver Wolf are the featured 5-stars in the second part of this version. If you previously lost a 50-50 coin toss and received a standard unit instead of the limited 5-star, you are guaranteed to receive one of the 5-stars if you pull for them.

For more more Honkai Star Rail news and guides, follow Sportskeeda.