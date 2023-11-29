Honkai Star Rail 1.5 Argenti Character Warp event banner: Release date, all 4-stars, and more

With the first part of Honkai Star Rail patch 1.5 drawing to a close, it is time to welcome a new set of characters to this game's ever-expanding roster. Argenti will be the next 5-star unit to be added to this title. He will be a damage-dealing option with unique gameplay characteristics and will join the Erudition character lineup.

Argenti will be available in the limited time warp event, called "Thorns of Scented Crown," which will start next week on December 6, 2023 (12:00 pm, server time) and will end on December 26, 2023 (2:59 pm, server time). He will have a boosted drop rate during this period, and players can use their saved-up Stellar Jades/Golden Star Rail tickets to wish for him.

Keep reading if you wish to learn more details about the warp event and its featured characters.

One of the Knights of the Beauty, Argenti is set to make his debut in Honkai Star Rail version 1.5

The banner details in Hoyolab (Image via HoYoverse)

According to HoYoverse's blog post, "Thorns of Scented Crown," Argenti's banner or event warp, will see a higher drop rate for him as well as the following 4-star characters.

Hanya - Path of Harmony, Physical element

Lynx - Path of Abundance, Quantum element

Asta - Path of Harmony, Fire element

Alongside Argenti's event warp, you can also obtain another 5-star character via a different banner — Silver Wolf. This is a Nihility character with the Quantum element. This is her first rerun banner, as she was originally released in version 1.1 of Honkai Star Rail. She will also share the same 4-stars faces on her wrap as Argenti and will also have a boosted drop rate.

Both banners will start and end at the same time and will share the pity. If you have previously lost the 50-50 for a limited character on previous banners, you are guaranteed to obtain either Argenti or Silver Wolf if you summon them.

Do keep in mind that both are limited units. That is they will not be available in the standard pool of 5-stars once their warp event ends. The 4-star Hanya, however, will be added to the standard warp roster after the limited banner period expires.

For more Honkai Star Rail news and guides, follow Sportskeeda.