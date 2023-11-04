How good are Honkai Star Rail 1.5 characters? Huohuo, Argenti, and Hanya

The Crepuscule Zone update for Honkai Star Rail is on the way, bringing brand-new content and a few improvements to existing game modes for players to enjoy. This addition naturally includes a few limited-time warp events featuring new units and light cones, allowing players to increase their roster of playable characters.

This article will provide an overview of the abilities of the newest additions to Honkai Star Rail—Huohuo, Argenti, and Hanya—helping you decide if they're worth your Stellar Jades.

How good is Huohuo in Honkai Star Rail?

Huohuo will be the first 5-star in patch 1.5 (Image via Hoyoverse)

Huohuo will be the featured 5-star in the first phase of the upcoming version 1.5 in Honkai Star Rail. She will be of the Wind element and follow the path of the Abundance. Her skill sets, which were revealed during the livestream, are summarized below.

Basic Attack : Deals single-target Wind damage.

: Deals single-target Wind damage. Skill : Heals one ally and this healing effect will be applied to adjacent teammates.

: Heals one ally and this healing effect will be applied to adjacent teammates. Talent : When she uses her skill on an ally, that character will regenerate a small number of health points when they take turns or use ultimate.

: When she uses her skill on an ally, that character will regenerate a small number of health points when they take turns or use ultimate. Ultimate : Provides energy recharge and attack to her allies.

: Provides energy recharge and attack to her allies. Technique: Staggers enemies in the open world and sends them into a horror-struck state.

Is Huohuo worth pulling?

Because of the turn-based combat system in Honkai Star Rail, you cannot block oncoming assaults. You need Preservation or Abundance units to defeat more challenging enemies in the endgame content, such as Memory of Chaos and Simulated Universe. Huohuo's potent healing and buffing attack capabilities make her a reliable support character.

You should undoubtedly choose Huohuo if you lack characters that are 5-star rated sustain (Preservation or Abundance), such as Luocha, Fu Xuan, Gepard, and Bailu. You can consider skipping Huohuo if you own one or more of the aforementioned units.

How good is Argenti in Honkai Star Rail?

Argenti is one of the Knights of Beauty (Image via Hoyoverse)

Argenti will be a damage dealer character featured in the second phase of version 1.5. He will be an Erudition unit with Physical as his element. He can attack multiple targets thanks to his path. Argenti's combat overview lies below.

Basic Attack : Deals single-target Physical damage.

: Deals single-target Physical damage. Skill : Deals Physical damage to all enemies.

: Deals Physical damage to all enemies. Talent : Gives Crit Rate and energy buffs to Argenti.

: Gives Crit Rate and energy buffs to Argenti. Ultimate : Depending on the quantity of energy used, it deals random effects and Physical damage to all opponents. It will damage all foes if you spend a small amount of energy. Argenti will do more damage alongside attacking a randomly selected target if all of his energy is used.

: Depending on the quantity of energy used, it deals random effects and Physical damage to all opponents. It will damage all foes if you spend a small amount of energy. Argenti will do more damage alongside attacking a randomly selected target if all of his energy is used. Technique: Stuns the enemies in the open world and, on entering battle, deals a small amount of damage to all enemies and regenerates Argenti's energy.

Is Argenti worth pulling?

Version 1.5 of Honkai Star Rail is really tricky with its Event Warps in the second part, especially for those short on Stellar Jades. You will have two options: Silver Wolf, the best debuffer in the game, and Argenti, a potent Physical damage dealer.

When it comes to fighting physical mobs, Argenti will keep you afloat. If you lack DPS characters, you must consider pulling for him. If you're happy with your damage dealers, Silver Wolf can be chosen instead.

How good is Hanya in Honkai Star Rail?

The game's second limited 4-star harmony unit (Image via Hoyoverse)

Hanya will be the newest 4-star unit, coming with version 1.5 in the second half. She is a Harmony support unit with Physical damage as her element, with the following abilities:

Basic Attack : Deals single-target Physical damage.

: Deals single-target Physical damage. Skill : Marks an enemy for a set number of turns. This enemy will take increased damage from any attacks landing on it.

: Marks an enemy for a set number of turns. This enemy will take increased damage from any attacks landing on it. Talent : After the marked enemies are attacked a few times, she can regenerate a skill point.

: After the marked enemies are attacked a few times, she can regenerate a skill point. Ultimate : Buffs attack and speed for a single ally.

: Buffs attack and speed for a single ally. Technique: On using the technique, she attacks the enemy, initiates combat, and marks one random enemy with the debuff.

Is Hanya worth pulling?

Without a doubt, you should pull for Hanya. Since she has a 4-star rarity and there are only three other Harmony units in the game of the same caliber, she is significantly easier to obtain. Your character's speed dictates how quickly they may take turns in the game order; Hanya's ultimate assists with that.

She is also highly skill-point efficient due to her skill and talent and will be helpful to individuals who do not have Silver Wolf, as the game currently has two other debuffers, including Silver Wolf. Her ability to increase the damage dealt to more formidable foes will be instrumental in endgame material.

This article gives a quick description of each character's kit and makes recommendations for upcoming characters. In the end, you should go for whoever you like the best. To know about the best characters in Honkai Star Rail as of patch 1.4, you can check out this article.