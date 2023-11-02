Is the Express Supply Pass worth buying in Honkai Star Rail?

The newest space fantasy role-playing game by HoYoverse, Honkai Star Rail, offers an amazing roster of characters that players can customize with their resources. Due to having limited resources, many players frequently use real money to easily obtain Stellar Jade and Star Rail Passes. The game isn't entirely pay-to-play, but acquiring items like the Express Supply Pass or Nameless Glory gives you a significant edge over those who are playing for free.

In particular, the Express Supply Pass offers several significant benefits at a reasonable cost. Because of this, players who wish to acquire all of the game's characters will get a lot of value out of Star Rail's Express Supply Pass.

Honkai Star Rail Express Pass uses and is it worth the money?

Characters you can pull from the limited banner by saving Stellar jade (Image via HoYoverse)

By using Star Rail Passes to get new items in Honkai: Star Rail, you can increase your chances of winning a Light Cone or character. You must grind 160 Stellar Jade from Honkai Star Rail in order to purchase one, and you can grind this jade for free in the game. However, you also have the option to pay money if you want to get more of it.

Purchasing the Express Supply Pass is among the easiest and least expensive ways to travel in Honkai Star Rail. When it comes to Stellar Jade, the expense is justified.

The Express Supply Pass: Is it worth the money?

Oneiric Shard, another premium in-game currency (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail Express Supply Pass microtransaction costs $4.99 to activate, so gamers may be unsure if it's worth the money. The pass lasts for 30 days, and after it's enabled, Trailblazers who log in daily will earn 90 Stellar Jade, 300 Oneiric Shards, and the paid currency for Honkai Star Rail.

This amounts to 2,700 Stellar Jade in total for the course of the 30-day period. To put this into perspective, a player will have to pay $4.99 just for 300 Oneiric Shards.

When it comes to analyzing its value proposition, the pass offers 2,700 Stellar Jade in addition to the same quantity of the purchased material. This sum is equivalent to $30 worth of Oneiric Shards. This Stellar Jade is about equal to 17 Star Rail Passes, which is a substantial amount for just $5 a month.

The Express Supply Pass provides great rewards over Free-to-Play players

Stellar Jade can be saved to buy these Star Rail passes, which can be used to pull limited characters (Image via HoYoverse)

To put the worth of the additional 17 Star Rail Passes into perspective, players can earn about 60 Stellar Jade by doing the Daily Training objective. Honkai Star Rail's Express Supply Pass and Daily Training will provide 150 Primogems to Star Rail's pay-to-play Trailblazers overall.

Simple login actions will earn a free-to-play player 21,900 Stellar Jade every day for a year, while a pay-to-play player will receive 54,750. This works out to between 136 and 342 Star Rail Passes, respectively—more than twice as much for just $5 a month.