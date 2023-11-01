Best free-to-play teams for Honkai Star Rail (November 2023)

Teams are critical in how quickly and efficiently you can clear all the content offered in Honkai Star Rail. Different game modes necessitate different team configurations and characters. This is done because the developer wants you to use your Stellar Jade to unlock newer characters. This is the in-game premium currency that you can get by playing the game or purchasing it with real money.

However, HoYoverse has ensured you receive a few characters for free to assist you. If you're saving your Jades for future characters and don't want to spend any money in the game, here are some team tips to help you through Honkai Star Rail's current version, 1.4.

Free-to-Play team suggestions in Honkai Star Rail

Your team in Honkai Star Rail strictly depends on what type of content you are doing. Open-world activities such as battles, Calyx, or Cavern of Corrosions can be generally cleared with any characters as long as you have them built. It is another question for endgame content like the Simulated Universe or Memory of Chaos.

First, let's look at the free characters available in Honkai Star Rail, their paths, and their elements.

Trailblazer: Destruction, Physical / Preservation, Fire

Dan Heng: The Hunt, Wind

March 7th: Preservation, Ice

Serval: Erudition, Lightning

Qingque: Path of Erudition, Quantum

Herta: Erudition, Ice

Yukong: Harmony, Imaginary

Asta: Harmony, Fire

Natasha: Abundance, Physical

If you have done the Aetherium Wars event of this patch, you can land one of the four following characters, provided you don't already have them unlocked:

Pela: Nihility, Ice

Serval: Erudition, Lightning

Luka: Nihility, Physical

Hook: Destruction, Fire

It is unknown at this time if Aetherium Wars will be added to the event archive. Even if it is, it is still uncertain if the character selector will remain.

Every enemy in Simulated Universe has different weaknesses (Image via HoYoverse)

There is no single staff that can assist you with Simulated Universe. Because each world's foes have various weaknesses, it's best to level up as many of your characters as possible.

Honkai Star Rail version 1.4 Memory of Chaos Team recommendations

The Memories of Chaos is the most difficult DPS check in Honkai Star Rail. The enemies in this tower-like progression are tough, and you will be unable to defeat them unless you have a well-invested squad. Some floors will have numerous waves that you must clear within a certain number of turns.

Each Patch introduces new adversaries with weaknesses tailored to the patch's limited 5-star banners. However, if you have your characters geared up, you can complete it without worrying about attaining the latest 5-star. Let's go over several Team configurations for patch 1.4's iteration of the Memories of Chaos.

March, Asta, Dan Heng, Trailblazer (Preservation) - Team 01

Natasha, Yukong, Qingque, Herta - Team 02

Serval, Asta, Dan Heng, Natasha- Team 03

Herta, March 7th, Qingque, Trailblazer (Preservation) - Team 04

The memory of Chaos will give you around 600 Stellar Jades each rotation (Image via HoYoverse)

Again, these are only basic suggestions for the teams. You can combine your characters to find what works best against the enemy. However, if you intend to use the Preservation Trailblazer as a solo sustain, you should exercise caution. Their shield isn't very efficient, and they operate as a decoy, drawing strikes towards themselves. Enemy attacks are unpredictable and may result in the death of other members of your squad.

Much like Genshin Impact's Abyss, Honkai Star Rail's Memory of Chaos resets every two weeks alongside its rewards.

Even though the game is still in its 1.4 version, HoYoverse has teased some of the characters coming to Honkai Star Rail after patch 1.5.