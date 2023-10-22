3 things Honkai Star Rail does better than Genshin Impact (and 3 where the opposite is true)

Honkai Star Rail and Genshin Impact are two great games that each do something better than the other. The former is a brilliant turn-based RPG in a futuristic setting, while the latter is a an action-RPG with more traditional environments. Both games are made by miHoYo, so comparing them is only natural, especially when they're the company's most successful titles in recent months.

This list will focus on three areas where Honkai Star Rail and Genshin Impact excel compared to one another. There are many reasons that could be mentioned here, but this article primarily focuses on some general things that should apply to most gamers.

3 things that Honkai Star Rail does better than Genshin Impact

1) Much more user-friendly

This old photo is still relevant for showing off how you can fight multiple waves of foes at a Calyx (Image via HoYoverse)

miHoYo made Honkai Star Rail very easy to play via an auto-battle system. That mechanic might not be useful for boss battles, but it can help clear any grinding that the player has to do. You can even select multiple waves of the Calyxes and let the auto-battle system do the work for the next few minutes.

This doesn't even mention how you can get more free pulls and Stellar Jades each patch by just logging in. The Trailblaze Power of this game is also more generous compared to Genshin Impact's Resin system, which is smaller and regenerates slower.

2) F2P players get more value

HSR is easier to play if you're interested in getting free summons (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail is more friendly for F2P players to play. The previous example of more pulls is one thing, but there are other examples worth noting as well:

Departure Warp is guaranteed to give you a 5-star within 50 pulls, which is excellent for a beginner banner.

You can pick which 5-star character you want from the default banner after 300 summons.

Daily Training is much more forgiving to do than Daily Commissions.

Some 5-star Light Cones are available for free (for example, Herta's Store has some).

A young game being more F2P-friendly in the early stages is great, especially for casuals who don't have too much time to dedicate to a offering. As long as you log in for a few days, you can easily get over 10 free pulls per patch for a banner you like based on the current precedence set by past Version Updates.

3) Better for old-school gamers

Some people prefer turn-based over real-time combat. Fighting enemies in Honkai Star Rail can be more entertaining than Genshin Impact for several reasons:

Turn-based combat is much more relaxed. You could leave to eat or do something else without worrying about any issue arising.

There is more strategy in some high-level battles, especially if you don't have the most meta units.

This style of combat is much easier to learn and get into.

In this instance, there is no right or wrong answer regarding which fighting mechanics a player prefers. Turn-based combat is easily one of Honkai Star Rail's most unique aspects compared to Genshin Impact, making it worth pointing out here.

3 things that Genshin Impact does better than Honkai Star Rail

1) Much more content in Teyvat

There's usually something in Genshin Impact to entertain players (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact is several years old. Thus, it should come across as no surprise that this title has far more things for a player to do than a younger game. You can play Genius Invokation TCG if you like card games. Alternatively, you can explore Fontaine's underwater regions if you enjoy exploration.

There's also the Serenitea Pot, which allows you to create your own home with tons of content at your disposal. Don't forget far more quests, chests to open, etc., to eat up your time.

2) Freedom to explore anywhere

The ability to travel throughout the whole world is its own kind of charm (Image via HoYoverse)

As fun as Honkai Star Rail is, it's a limited type of an open-world game. You can't go anywhere you want since your characters can never jump. Exploration can still be fun, but it's unquestionably more limited than Genshin Impact in this regard.

The latter game allows Travelers to move in any direction that their character allows. You can climb walls, glide off mountains, and even go underwater. That's far more interesting than just running from one spot to another.

On a related note, the glitches caused by the free-roam exploration are also more entertaining to execute.

3) Multiplayer aspects

Part of the joy of an open world is messing with one's friends in that environment. Genshin Impact allows Travelers to help one another solve puzzles, collect Ascension Materials, or even goof around together. There is also visiting other people's Serenitea Pots or doing some multiplayer-based events.

Honkai Star Rail is much better for a loner since they could just borrow a friend's unit for support. However, active gamers might find that title lacking in terms of social activities.

