5 things Honkai Star Rail does better than Genshin Impact

Honkai Star Rail does a few things better than Genshin Impact. After all, miHoYo has obviously learned from some of its older mistakes. This article will highlight five aspects that the new game does much better than the same company's most famous title. That doesn't necessarily mean one video game is much better than the other.

Some things are executed better in Genshin Impact than in Honkai Star Rail. However, this list will only focus on the opposite statement. There are many facets to discuss in this article, especially when it comes to discussions about how miHoYo can improve its cash cow.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five ways Honkai Star Rail is superior to Genshin Impact

1) Trailblaze Power vs. Original Resin

180 is a nice default cap (Image via HoYoverse)

Some differences between the two games lead to one title being objectively better than the other in certain features. For example, Trailblaze Power is far more convenient in terms of quantity and how long it takes to regenerate than Original Resin.

For reference, here is how Honkai Star Rail's Trailblaze Power works:

Maximum: 180

180 Time to regenerate: One every six minutes

By comparison, here is how Genshin Impact's Original Resin works:

Maximum: 160

160 Time to regenerate: One every eight minutes

The former game has a higher cap and regenerates faster.

2) Quality-of-life features

An example of how easy it is to use your Trailblaze Power (Image via HoYoverse)

The differences between Trailblaze Power and Original Resin are not the only quality-of-life features worth mentioning. Other examples of what Honkai Star Rail does better than Genshin Impact include:

Auto-battling

The ability to speed up gameplay

Fighting multiple waves to accelerate whatever items the player is grinding for

Minor menu adjustments like quicker access to redeeming Redemption Codes

Faster access to Assignments, the equivalent of Expeditions

Changing the main character's abilities from a menu rather than going to a specific Statue of the Seven

Generally speaking, Honkai Star Rail is much more convenient than Genshin Impact when it comes to core gameplay decisions.

3) Writing

This one is far more subjective than the other examples listed here thus far. Nonetheless, Honkai Star Rail's writing is quite charming with text messages, random interactions with items like dumpsters, and general dialog.

It's not like Genshin Impact's is bad by comparison; it's just that the new game is more fun to read through, thanks to the overall writing. Particularly, it's the little insignificant interactions that help make the new title feel more engaging compared to what Travelers can normally do with their overworld objects.

4) Using a friend or stranger's character

There are filters to choose from, too (Image via HoYoverse)

In Genshin Impact, players can't really use another person's character. You could have somebody else in your world, and they can help you out, but you're never in control. By comparison, Honkai Star Rail allows players to replace the fourth member of their team with a friend or stranger's selected character.

This is incredibly useful as you can select somebody's good unit that you don't even own. Trailblazers have a whole list they can choose from and even refresh the list if none of the strangers have something useful for them. Players are encouraged to have others use their characters since they can receive additional Credits.

5) You can choose a specific 5-star on the Standard Banner

Proof of the free 5-star character (Image via HoYoverse)

The two games' banner systems are pretty similar to one another. For instance, both still have Pity Rates, including Hard Pity. There is one major difference when comparing Stellar Warp to Wanderlust Invocation. The former allows players to choose a specific 5-star character after 300 pulls. Genshin Impact has nothing that generous.

It is worth noting that Honkai Star Rail players can only use this feature once. Still, being able to choose a specific 5-star character is incredibly convenient.

