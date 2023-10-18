Honkai Star Rail Jingliu banner revenue overview and comparison after first week

Jingliu's banner debuted in Honkai Star Rail on October 11, 2023. It's been a week since, so let's look at the current sales figures, as provided by Honkai Lab. All this data is for the Chinese iOS market. Other regions and platforms are not represented here. Nonetheless, this easy-to-read data is a good indicator to see who the most popular characters are.

Many players find Jingliu to be very good in the current meta, so it wouldn't be unreasonable to think that her banner is among the best in Honkai Star Rail right now. However, based on the current data available from Honkai Lab, this new character's sales are rather average for the game.

How does Jingliu's banner revenue compare to other Honkai Star Rail Warps in the first week?

The Day 1 figures (Image via Honkai Lab)

On Jingliu's first day, her Honkai Star Rail banner (Gentle Eclipse of the Moon) was ranked second overall, having earned $3,750,547. Only Seele's banner outranked her with a whopping $4,847,463.

This is extremely impressive since Seele would continue to be the number one Warp in terms of Chinese iOS revenue for the rest of its run by a significant margin (almost double second place by the end).

That said, Jingliu's banner success was short-lived. Her personal Warp would quickly fall to fifth place and hover between there and fourth. For reference, here is this 5-star Ice Destruction character's cranking out of nine 5-star units for each day:

Day 1: Second

Second Day 2: Fifth

Fifth Day 3: Fifth

Fifth Day 4: Fourth

Fourth Day 5: Fourth

Fourth Day 6: Fifth

Fifth Day 7: Fifth

Her placements could always change in future days.

Day 7 and counting (Image via Honkai Lab)

When this article was written, Jingliu's banner was capped at $14,353,876 by the seventh day. Being ranked fifth overall out of nine is about average for a Honkai Star Rail Warp. It is worth mentioning that this character was the first 5-star Ice character to debut on a personal banner.

If she were to theoretically never earn a dollar again, she would still outrank Luocha, who only made $12,984,660 within 21 days. Based on current movements in terms of sales, Jingliu will likely remain in the middle of the pack since Warps don't tend to change much in terms of rankings past the first week.

The banner sales in this game are very good (Image via HoYoverse)

Remember that Honkai Lab estimates this data, and such information is not official figures provided by miHoYo. Nonetheless, these sales figures may interest some Honkai Star Rail players wondering how their favorite 5-star fares in terms of forecasted sales.

The next 5-star has Topaz & Numby, so it will be interesting to see how they perform together within their first week.

