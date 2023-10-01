Honkai Star Rail Jingliu release date, countdown, banner 4-stars, and signature light cone stats

The upcoming Honkai Star Rail 1.4 update features Jingliu, one of the highly anticipated 5-star characters. The former sword master of Xianzhou Luofu will officially debut in the first banner phase, expected to be released along with the major update on October 11, 2023. She is set to be an Ice DPS who can unleash both AoE and single-target DMG by trading on the Destruction Path.

Coupled with her calm personality, she has garnered quite a bit of attention from the community, and many players will likely summon her in the next patch. Thus, this article includes a countdown timer to track Jingliu’s release and presents further details about her banner.

Jingliu’s release date and countdown in Honkai Star Rail

Expand Tweet

HoYoverse has yet to announce the release date of the Honkai Star Rail 1.4 update. Based on the six-week patch cycle, the server, along with the Jingliu banner, is expected to go live globally on October 11, 2023, at 11 am (UTC+8).

Fans can keep an eye on the countdown below, which tracks the time left until her release.

Once the timer stops, players worldwide should be able to summon the 5-star character. However, it is worth noting that any delay or changes in schedule will not be reflected on the countdown.

Jingliu banner 4-stars and signature Light Cone stats in Honkai Star Rail

The Jingliu banner was showcased in the version 1.4 livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

The recent Honkai Star Rail 1.4 livestream has officially showcased the Jingliu banner. Here is a list of 4-star units featured on her limited-time warp:

Tingyun (Lightning/ Harmony)

(Lightning/ Harmony) Qingque (Quantum/ Erudition)

(Quantum/ Erudition) Sampo (Wind/ Nihility)

It appears that all of them are making a rerun after appearing on multiple banners in the past. Tingyun, in particular, is one of the most popular characters to use across various late-game contents as of version 1.3. She serves as an excellent buffer for various DPS and can also benefit Jingliu in the coming days.

As for Qingque and Sampo, they get significantly stronger with higher Eidolons. Hence, the next banner is worth summoning for those willing to snag a few copies of it.

I Shall Be My Own Sword will be available in the first Brilliant Fixation Warp of version 1.4 (Image via HoYoverse)

That said, Jingliu’s signature Light Cone, I Shall Be My Own Sword, will be featured on the Brilliant Fixation Warp throughout her banner phase.

The gear increases her CRIT DMG by 32%, and she gains a stack of Eclipse up to three times whenever an ally loses HP from any source. Each stack increases her DMG by 24% and unleashes an additional attack that ignores 20% of the enemy's defense.