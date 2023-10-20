Ranking the best Genshin Impact characters and teams for Ice Bridging

Ice Bridging is a technique in Genshin Impact where a Cryo character freezes water, attempts to climb the ice, and repeats the process. This effectively creates a path that would otherwise not be available to you. Such a trick can be helpful to explore areas with large lakes or seas, as it can save time. Moreover, you wouldn't have to worry about stamina usage like you would with swimming or gliding.

Not all Cryo characters are good at Ice Bridging. For example, Mika is an atrocious option for this trick since he has barely any Cryo application on a long cooldown. This article takes a look at the best units for abusing this trick and contains information up to Genshin Impact 4.1

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Ranking the best Genshin Impact characters capable of Ice Bridging

Here is a brief ranking of the best Genshin Impact characters in the Ice Bridging niche:

8) Diona/Aloy: These two units do Charged Attacks on the water before them, but the process of moving about is very slow. They can technically go farther than Qiqi, but it's not time-efficient.

7) Qiqi: Qiqi's Elemental Skill can slowly freeze the water in front of her. However, it only has a duration of 15 seconds, and the cooldown is 30 seconds, meaning she can't be ranked too high on her own. One advantage she has is that she can start to swim, and the familiar from her Elemental Skill can push her back on solid ice.

6) Sayu: She cannot freeze water by herself since she's an Anemo character. However, her Elemental Skill is phenomenal when combined with a Cryo character, as she can zip past large areas just by doing that. Being forced to rely on Mist Flowers or a Baron Bunny hit by Cryo can be a bit inconvenient at times.

5) Kaeya: Practically everybody has Kaeya since he's given away for free very early on in a playthrough. Short cooldowns on his Elemental Skill make it easy to cross large bodies of water, and he can technically do it by himself.

4) Freminet: Freminet can also freeze the water with a mix of his Elemental Skills and Normal Attacks.

3) Ganyu: Ganyu is like Wriothesley, except you have to keep holding Charged Attacks. It's not as fast by comparison, but it gets the job done.

2) Ayaka: Ayaka's Sprint goes on the water, unlike most characters in the game. If you combine this with her Elemental Skill, you could theoretically get anywhere where there's water.

1) Wriothesley: Wriothesley is unquestionably the best option just by virtue of being a Cryo Catalyst. All his Normal Attacks can freeze the water before him. Remember, there are no cooldowns on his Normal Attacks. He can easily go from Mondstadt to Inazuma just by himself, but repeatedly doing so might strain your fingers. You might want to lower his HP so that his Charged Attack activates quickly.

Note that the units not listed above are not worth Ice Bridging with in Genshin Impact. Anybody from Kaeya and above can easily travel across water on their own.

Best teams for Ice Bridging in Genshin Impact

Four Kaeyas are popular to use in Co-Op for Ice Bridging in Genshin Impact (Image via Kleexun)

The best teams for Ice Bridging are essentially however many Cryo characters you can fit or just rely on the solo methods. For instance:

Wriothesley: His Charged Attack when at low HP is quick enough by itself. Ayaka: She's already very fast on her own. Any mix of Cryo characters: As long as you keep freezing the water, that's good enough. Sayu + Amber + Cryo character: Ice Bridging short distances is very easy with this set-up. Cryo on Baron Bunny, then use Sayu's Elemental Skill on it.

Future Cryo characters could always change the viability of the best Genshin Impact units capable of Ice Bridging. For example, Charlotte is leaked to be a 4-star Cryo Catalyst, so she is expected to be competent in this role.

