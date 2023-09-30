Genshin Impact Charlotte kit leaks: Skill, burst abilities, and constellations explained

Among multiple characters in Genshin Impact's Fontaine arc, Charlotte is the only friendly face that Travelers get to see after their visit. The character was introduced back in version 3.7, where the curious journalist visited the various parts of Teyvat alongside the players and interviewed other characters in the game. However, after almost six months, the community will be able to see how she fares as a playable unit.

Charlotte will be a 4-star character, wielding the Cryo vision alongside a Catalyst. Based on some data mines and reputed leaks, her abilities seem to have healing capabilities for her allies, alongside a slight AOE Cryo applications in intervals.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers should take all the information provided with a grain of salt.

Charlotte's ability and constellation leaks for Genshin Impact 4.2

While Charlotte's kits might be easy to execute, the official descriptions often make it tough for the Genshin Impact players to understand. Following her steps as a journalist, her playstyle and animations are tied to her lore, where Charlotte's normal attacks take a quick snap of her enemies with the help of her special Kamera.

She also becomes the second character ever to wield both the Cryo and Catalyst simultaneously.

Here is a quick summary of Charlotte's abilities in Genshin Impact, based on the leaks:

Normal and charged attacks: Unique animation where she takes photos with her Kamera. Deals normal Cryo damage with Normal Attacks (NA) and Cryo AOE with Charged Attacks (CA).

Unique animation where she takes photos with her Kamera. Deals normal Cryo damage with Normal Attacks (NA) and Cryo AOE with Charged Attacks (CA). Skill (tap and hold version): Animation is similar to Nahida's skill. Applies a special debuff to enemies in the tap version, dealing Cryo damage in delayed intervals. With the 'hold' version, the skill can inflict two debuffs. Here, Charlotte holds her Kamera to mark targets, followed by a timer called "Finisher Frame." If Charlotte holds the Kamera until the end of the timer, the debuff inflicted on enemies will deal greater damage.

Animation is similar to Nahida's skill. Applies a special debuff to enemies in the tap version, dealing Cryo damage in delayed intervals. With the 'hold' version, the skill can inflict two debuffs. Here, Charlotte holds her Kamera to mark targets, followed by a timer called "Finisher Frame." If Charlotte holds the Kamera until the end of the timer, the debuff inflicted on enemies will deal greater damage. Burst: Creates an area that deals Cryo damage to enemies and heals allies. The healing scales off Charlotte's ATK stat.

Creates an area that deals Cryo damage to enemies and heals allies. The healing scales off Charlotte's ATK stat. Passive talents: Reduced skill CD with every debuffed enemy kill. Bonus healing with more Fontaine characters in the party. Bonus damage with non-Fontaine allies.

Lastly, the following post showcases Charlotte's constellation diagram:

The following summary should help readers understand the basics of Charlotte's explanation:

C1: Increased healing from the burst.

C2: Increases skill character cap and Charlotte's damage.

C4: Increased burst damage on debuffed enemies and restores energy.

C6: Heals active character if the enemy is debuffed by Charlotte and launches an additional follow-up Cryo AOE.

Genshin Impact 4.2 is scheduled to be released on November 8, 2023.